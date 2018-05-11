Ireland cricket team's first ever Test match is rained off

Ireland's cricket team will wait a little longer to play their first ever Test match, after their opening day against Pakistan was rained off.

The decision to cancel the game came after heavy overnight showers and a downpour in Dublin on Friday.

Ireland and Pakistan's players went to lunch without a ball bowled in the grounds of Malahide Castle, north of Dublin.

Continuous steady drizzle turned in to a huge downpour shortly after 2pm local, with the game called off less than an hour later.

The Ireland team was set to become the first to debut in Test cricket since Bangladesh in 2000, and just the 11th nation to play men's Test cricket ever.

They were awarded full member status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last June, along with Afghanistan.

Dublin-born England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan said the match was going to be "the start of a different journey for Ireland cricket".

He added: "They've been in the hunt to try and get Test match cricket for about a decade now and that has been justly rewarded."

"To get to this stage is a huge credit to them.

"I don't think the result of the game necessarily matters."

Morgan, who played for the country of his birth in the 2007 Cricket World Cup, added: "The game itself is much more important in terms of Ireland's cricketing history, as it might lead to more fixtures, home and away, and help grow the game."

Ireland were granted associate status by the ICC in 1993 and have been playing one-day internationals since 2006.

They will play 16 Test matches between 2019 and 2023, with England and Australia expected to be among their opponents.