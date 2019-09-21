Ireland and Scotland cautious about their Rugby World Cup clash

SHOWS:

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IRISH RUGBY TEAM WING, JACOB STOCKDALE, SAYING:

"They've got a very dangerous backline, they'll come with a really, really intelligent kicking game as well, Finn Russell likes to put in these wee kind of smart kicks and cross fields that if you're not completely switched with the back three it can hurt you, so, we've looked at them a lot this week and have come up with a plan to try and stop that I guess."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SCOTLAND RUGBY TEAM ASSISTANT COACH, MIKE BLAIR, SAYING:

"I think the game is going to be won and lost with small margins and again we feel we have players that are capable of making those right decisions, making those big plays, those correct plays at the right time. You know, these improved decisions come through experience and as the guys further there international careers, they'll make the correct decisions more often and we're comfortable with the experience we've got in the squad and what they'll be able to put on the pitch when required."

STORY: Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale said on Saturday (September 21) that Scotland have a "very dangerous backline" while Scotland assistant coach Mike Blair said Sunday's (September 22) World Cup opener will be decided by "small margins".

Ireland became the world's No. 1 team with their win over Wales this month, though few expect them to go all the way in Japan after a poor Six Nations title defence, a drop-off in the form of several key players and a recent record defeat to England.

Scotland feel they must seize their opportunity at the Yokohama Stadium on Sunday in their Pool A opener, with Blair saying that the experience Scotland have in the squad will help them "make the correct decisions more often".

