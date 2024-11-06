Ireland set to hold general election on November 29, PM says

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland plans to hold a general election on November 29, Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Wednesday, adding that he will seek the dissolution of parliament on Friday to start the campaign.

"There's important work to be carried out in the Dail and the Seanad (houses of parliament) today and tomorrow. It's my intention then to seek a dissolution of the Dail by President Higgins on Friday," he said.

"It's my hope that we will have polling day in this country on the 29th of November and I'm looking forward to the weeks ahead and asking the people of Ireland for a mandate."

