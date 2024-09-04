Ireland’s Simon Harris pays tribute to resilience of Ukrainian people
Irish premier Simon Harris paid tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people as he visited regions catastrophically damaged during the early stages of Russia’s invasion. Mr Harris, who is in the Kyiv region to sign a joint declaration of co-operation with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, started his trip to Ukraine with visits to Borodyanka and Hostomel. After travelling into the country on an overnight train, the Taoiseach was greeted at Nemishaieve station.