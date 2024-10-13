Irina Shayk Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Lea De Seine, 7, Spending Time on a Beach

The model and her kid — whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper — soaked up a beach sunset together in the new snaps

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk with daughter Lea De Seine in a photo shared on Oct. 13, 2024

Irina Shayk is giving a rare glimpse into her life with daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper!

In her latest Instagram post, the 38-year-old model, who shares her 7-year-old child with ex Bradley Cooper, included two photos of Lea.

The post — which Shayk shared to highlight things she is “in 🖤with,” per the caption — kicked off with a photo of the Sports Illustrated model’s dog, Peanut, and included several shots of nature scenery.



In one photo backdropped by a soft sunset, Lea stands on the beach looking out at crashing waves on the water. The kid dressed for the occasion in a pair of colorful shorts, blue sweatshirt and fuzzy white hat.



The second photo Shayk shared of Lea also includes the model, plus another cameo from Peanut.

In the picture, which appears to have been snapped on the same day as Lea’s solo shot, the mother-daughter duo snuggles close on the beach and smiles for a selfie together. Their dog, meanwhile, makes a slightly blurry appearance while sitting in Lea’s arms.

Shayk added a black heart emoji to cover Lea’s face, as she does not post her face on her social media.

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk's daughter Lea De Seine

Like her love life, the model prefers to keep Lea out of the spotlight. When she and Cooper, 49, were dating — they were together for four years before splitting in 2019 — they made only a handful of public appearances together.

Cooper, meanwhile, has brought Lea to several public events, including the December 2023 premiere of his film Maestro, where they posed together on the red carpet, and the May 2024 premiere of IF, where she was spotted excitedly pointed out his character.

Shayk — who was most recently romantically linked to Tom Brady — and Cooper have co-parented amicably since their breakup. Last summer, the exes traveled to Italy together with Lea.

"The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along."

"They both want to make Lea happy," the insider added.



