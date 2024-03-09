Ireland referendums: Early indications show possible defeats

Results from Friday's referendum are expected to be announced later

Counting is under way after two referendums were held on family and care in the Republic of Ireland.

Early indications show that both referendums could be defeated.

The votes, held on International Women's Day, sought views on amending two parts of the Irish constitution.

One change could alter the definition of family to include families not based on marriage, while the other could remove reference to women in the home.

Result times

Counting started at 09:00 local time with the first results expected mid to late afternoon.

Barry Ryan returning officer said it was difficult to predict exact timings but the result on the family referendum could be announced "mid to late afternoon" with the care result coming a couple of hours later.

Mr Ryan also noted there are very few tally people at each of the 29 count centres across the country.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that turnout across the Republic of Ireland was mixed when polls closed at 22:00 local time on Friday night.

It reached 50% in some parts of the country, but remained below 30% elsewhere.

'No' tallies high - Tóibín

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said there were high 'no' tallies for both referendums with "patterns arising".

Mr Tóibín said the party felt that changes were needed to the constitution, describing its wording as "archaic", but he felt the language used in the amendments was vague.

Peadar Tóibín describes the amendments proposed as "virtue signalling"

He described the amendments as government "virtue signalling."

He added: "Sinn Féin have major questions to answer here, in working class areas in Sinn Féin heartlands it seems from the early tallies they have voted no."

"And the Sinn Féin leadership look marooned from their former support base, from their votes and that's a very dangerous place for Mary Lou and the Sinn Féin leadership to be."

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan spoke to reporters in the RDS Count Centre in Dublin and said it looked like both questions would be defeated.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says the result will have to be respected

Mr Ryan said: "It does look like a no vote in both the family and care referendums.

"The first thing to say is that we respect that. It's the voice of the people and in our constitution, it's the people who are sovereign.

"It's they who decide what goes into our constitution."

Mr Ryan said: "We will have to wait until the final count has been done, but if it is a No vote in both, we will have to respect that."

Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty it was an "insult" to the 100 members of the Citizens Assembly to describe the referendums as virtue signalling.

Government misjudged mood of electorate - McDowell

Senator Michael McDowell, a barrister and law lecturer who has served terms as tánaiste (deputy prime minister), justice minister and attorney general, said the results were going as he anticipated with a "no-no substantial margin right across the country".

"It seems like the government misjudged the mood of the electorate and put before them proposals which they didn't explain, proposals which could have serious consequences," he said.

Those taking part in Friday's referendum were presented with two ballots - one white and one green - and were asked to vote yes (Tá) or no (Níl).

The Irish government, as well as Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit, backed a Yes vote for both amendments.

However Aontú and other campaigners backed a No vote for either or both amendments, citing issues with wording and concerns over care, taxation and disability.

Those aged 18 or over and who ordinarily reside in Ireland, Irish citizens and those registered to vote were eligible.

What were voters asked about family?

The white ballot asked voters if they want to accept or reject the Thirty-Ninth Amendment of the Constitution Bill - otherwise known as the Family amendment.

The Irish constitution currently offers legal protections to the family unit, but ties the concept of family to the institution of marriage.

A Yes vote in both referendums would change the current Irish constitution which was first established in 1937

The amendment sought to expand the constitutional definition of family to include other "durable relationships" such as unmarried couples and single parent families.

Supporters of the amendment - including the Irish government - said the change would ensure that all family units were recognised equal in the constitution.

However, opponents argued the term "durable relationship" is unclear and could have unintended legal consequences.

What is the Care amendment?

The green ballot asked voters to accept or reject the Fortieth Amendment of the Constitution Bill - or the Care amendment.

Currently the Irish constitution - or Bunreacht na hÉireann - says mothers should not have to go out into the workplace to the neglect of their "duties in the home".

It also states that women's "life within the home" is a source of support to the state which is necessary for the "common good".

The amendment asked for both of these articles to be deleted and a new text to be added saying the state "shall strive to support" the provision of family-based care.

Yes campaigners argued the language around a woman's "life within the home" or a mother's "duties within the home" had no place in modern Irish society.

However, the proposed wording angered disability activists who were concerned the change would enshrine the idea that caring is mainly the responsibility of family members, and insisted the onus should instead be firmly on the state to look after all its citizens equally.

Groups, like the newly-established Equality Not Care, called for a No vote.