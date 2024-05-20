Irish Government ‘very concerned’ over slow progress of Sean Rooney death probe

Cate McCurry, PA
·2 min read

The Irish deputy premier has said he is “very concerned” about the slow progress in bringing the killers of an Irish peacekeeper to justice during a trip to Lebanon.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin pressed the Lebanese government about the investigation into the death of Private Sean Rooney.

The 24-year-old, from Co Donegal, was killed while serving in Lebanon when his convoy was attacked in 2022.

Mr Martin met with the Lebanese minister for foreign affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, and a lawyer representing the minister for defence in Lebanon on Monday morning.

Private Sean Rooney death
Private Sean Rooney was serving with a UN peacekeeping mission and died after his convoy came under attack (Defence Forces/PA)

Speaking after the meeting, the Tanaiste said: “We are very, very concerned. We want justice to be done and we want those who committed the crime, killing Sean Rooney and injuring other Irish soldiers.

“We want these people brought to justice, and I understand the separation of powers but we are concerned of the slow pace of this trial and the Irish people want justice in respect of that.”

One of the suspects who was arrested over the killing was released on bail last year due to a medical condition.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said that it is a “very sad day” following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials were found dead hours after their helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of the country’s north-west.

Speaking before confirmation of their deaths, Mr Martin said: “I am aware of the reports in respect of both the Iranian president and the foreign minister. I have spoken to foreign minister Hossein on quite a number of occasions.

“It is deeply concerning and we don’t yet have full confirmation but obviously our thoughts and our prayers are with the families involved in terms of potential fatalities.

“It is a very sad day when a situation like this occurs.”

