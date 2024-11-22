Irish leader Simon Harris preparing for any 'economic shock' under Trump presidency

The Daily Beast

Matt Gaetz has killed off growing speculation he may be headed back to Congress in January. The scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker, who pulled out of the running to be Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday, told the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Friday that he does “not intend to join the 119th Congress.” Gaetz, 42, said he’s instead eyeing a “new perch” that will enable him to still “be in the fight,” adding that he plans “to be a big voice but not as an elected member of the governme