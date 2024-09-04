Irish PM in Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meeting

The Taoiseach visited bombed out and damaged buildings in the Borodyanka and Hostomel areas of Kyiv [PA Media]

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Simon Harris has travelled to Kyiv for a meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Mr Harris said that “two-and-a-half years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to face immense challenges".

He added that Ireland has been "unequivocal and steadfast in our support for the people of Ukraine".

The taoiseach visited bombed out and damaged buildings in the Borodyanka and Hostomel areas of the city on Wednesday morning.

Bilateral agreement

The two leaders last met during a brief visit by Mr Zelesky to Ireland in July [PA Media]

Mr Harris and Mr Zelensky are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on a new bilateral agreement between the Republic of Ireland and Ukraine during their meeting on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed the agreement during a brief visit by Mr Zelensky to Ireland in July.

The meeting occurred at Shannon Airport as Mr Zelensky made his way home from a summit marking the 75th anniversary of Nato in Washington.

Following that meeting, Mr Harris said the potential agreement focused on demining, energy, humanitarian assistance and food security.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ have reported that the agreement is understood to align with the Republic's status as a neutral country and specifies that any future assistance provided to Ukraine will remain non-lethal.

€36 million funding package

The Irish leader's trip to Ukraine comes alongside a pledge of an additional €36m (£43 million) from Ireland to support humanitarian efforts, as well as "rehabilitation and eventual reconstruction" in Ukraine.

The money includes funding for the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, the United Nations Population Fund, UNICEF and the Red Cross.

The Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister), Micheál Martin, said the package would "provide much-needed humanitarian support and development assistance to people suffering the impact of this unjust war".

"Recognising the particularly horrific impact of the war on women and children, Ireland’s assistance in 2024 prioritises prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence, support for maternity services and rebuilding of homes for people forced to flee conflict and now living in collective centres," he said.

This latest funding announcement will bring Ireland’s total funding to Ukraine since February 2022 to more than €380m.