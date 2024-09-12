Irish premier condemns Israeli attack on aid workers

Irish premier Simon Harris said his thoughts are with the staff of the UN after six of its aid workers were killed in an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, has said six of its staff were killed in two air strikes which hit a school in central Gaza.

Since last October, more than 220 UNRWA staff have been killed in Gaza.

The workers died following an attack on a school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

Just Tragic.#GazaSix @UNRWA colleagues killed today when two airstrikes hit a school and its surroundings in Nuseirat in the middle areas.This is the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident. Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other… — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 11, 2024

Mr Harris said: “Earlier this week, we saw shots fired at a UN convoy distributing polio vaccines to protect children in Gaza, with staff threatened by Israeli military forces.

“We must never allow this to be normalised or take for granted the risks humanitarian workers take with their own lives to help others.

“We are deeply grateful for the work that they do and Ireland will continue to stand with the UN and with UNRWA as it carries out its vital work.

“We must also ensure accountability for those who perpetrate war crimes.

“I look forward to extending my condolences in person to UN Secretary General (Antonio) Guterres when I visit the UN later this month.

“I again call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and unimpeded access to aid in Gaza.”

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said there is an obligation to protect humanitarian workers after six UNRWA staff were killed by an Israeli strike.

I condemn the Israeli airstrikes that killed six @UNRWA staff in Gaza. Humanitarian workers take exceptional risks to provide vital food and aid supplies to people. There is an obligation to protect them. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 12, 2024

“I condemn the Israeli air strikes that killed six UNRWA staff in Gaza,” Mr Martin said in a statement.

“Humanitarian workers take exceptional risks to provide vital food and aid supplies to people.

“There is an obligation to protect them.”