Irish president returns home after hospital stay

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has returned home to his official residence Áras an Uachtaráin after spending a week in hospital.

The 82-year-old was admitted to St James's Hospital in Dublin on 29 February after he became unwell.

A spokesperson later confirmed Mr Higgins had experienced a "mild transient weakness" but was expected to make a full recovery.

He is due to meet Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar on Friday as scheduled.

'No long-term concerns'

Mr Higgins thanked all of the "wonderful, dedicated and caring medical staff" who looked after him while he was in hospital.

According to a statement from his official website, he also "continued to carry out his constitutional duties" while he was an inpatient in St James's.

These duties included signing two pieces of legislation into law - bills which were focused on local government and social welfare.

On Monday, a spokesperson confirmed Mr Higgins had undergone a number of medical tests with positive results that indicated "no serious or long-term concerns for the president’s health".

Mr Higgins had been advised to stay in hospital for a full week so his blood pressure could be monitored.

His medical team have also recommended that he limit the number of public engagements he undertakes in the coming weeks.

Friday's meeting with Mr Varadkar had been pre-arranged as part of the regularly scheduled meetings between the taoiseach and the head of state and Mr Higgins was said to be looking forward to it.

Mr Higgins has served more than 12 years as president, having been first elected in 2011 before being re-elected in 2018.