Irish voters urged to consider positions on abortions by pro-life rally

Rebecca Black and David Young, PA
·2 min read

Irish voters have been urged to consider where parties stand on abortion as they go to polling stations this year.

Local government and European elections are set to take place in 2024, while the next general election could be later this year or next spring.

Crowds turned out in Dublin on Monday for the annual March for Life.

EilIs Mulroy, of the Pro Life Campaign, addressed the event at Molesworth Street.

She said the campaign will be publishing a “comprehensive voter guide” in the coming weeks, which she contended “will serve as an invaluable guide to pro-life voters when deciding how to cast their vote in the upcoming elections”.

Ms Mulroy also claimed that the number of terminations being carried out in Ireland is “soaring” based on recent answers to parliamentary questions regarding reimbursements made to abortion providers in 2023.

She described this as “devastating“ and said that efforts made between now and election day to encourage people to “think pro-life” before they vote.

The rally took place amid an ongoing political row over stalled recommendations of an independent review of Ireland’s abortion laws.

Barrister Marie O’Shea was commissioned by the Department of Health in 2022 to conduct a review of the legislation that was introduced after the country voted to liberalise the abortion regime in the landmark Eighth Amendment referendum of 2018.

In her 2023 review report, Ms O’Shea made a series of recommendations. However, more than a year on, many of the most significant proposals are yet to be implemented.

Among the recommendations proposed by the barrister is the removal of a mandatory three-day waiting period between a woman’s initial medical consultation and her being given access to abortion treatment or medication.

The review also recommends the threat of criminal sanction is removed for medics found to have acted outside the provisions of the abortion legislation, and that the HSE is given the ability to ensure the provision of services is not disrupted due to issues around conscientious objections held by healthcare staff.

Ms O’Shea also urged a review of the legislative definition related to abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly continues to consider the review ahead of presenting final proposals to cabinet.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted that any proposals to change Ireland’s abortion laws must be given “careful consideration”.

He has said examination of the O’Shea recommendations needs to be treated with the “same sensitivity” as the debate around the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Mr Harris has said he wants to “respect” the diversity of views on the issue and “bring forth consensus”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jen Psaki Recalls Shock At Hope Hicks' 'Major Question' For Her After Trump 2016 Win

    Hicks had “one major question” and her response to Psaki’s comment was in hindsight — amid Trump's trial — “interesting," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • CRA reversed $246M in pandemic benefit debts after thousands contested eligibility status

    The government has had to cancel at least $246 million in debts for thousands of Canadians it initially claimed had received pandemic benefits for which they weren't eligible.Since 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been collecting money from Canadians the government says received benefits — such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) — in error.The government has been withholding tax refunds and other benefits in an effort to recoup money se

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal

  • Trump Supporters Struggle To Explain Their Own Conspiracy Theories In Prankster Video

    Some attendees at a recent rally for the former president had a hard time when pressed on some of their beliefs.

  • Donald Trump Is “A Colossal A**hole,” Jeffrey Katzenberg Says; Hasn’t Yet Reached Out To Taylor Swift To Endorse “Decent” Joe Biden

    Jeffrey Katzenberg is a man known for choosing his words very carefully most of the time, and tonight the WndrCo boss was pretty candid when it came to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg told a well-heeled West Hollywood crowd on Sunday of first meeting the former president …

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Trump Had On-Brand Message For Donors Who Wanted Photos With Him At Fundraiser

    The former president reportedly gave contributors the unsurprising lowdown on pics with him at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

    The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Democrat Hakeem Jeffries steps up as House Republicans roast Johnson

    As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.

  • Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital

    WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr

  • Texas man wants court order to investigate woman’s out-of-state abortion

    Texas man wants court order to investigate woman’s out-of-state abortion

  • Michael Steele Hits Donald Trump Right Where It Hurts: 'That Is Your Truth'

    The former Republican National Committee chair also exposed the "fallacy" of what the presumptive GOP nominee claims ahead of the 2024 election.

  • Russia warns Britain and plans nuclear drills over the West's possible deepening role in Ukraine

    Russia on Monday threatened to strike British military facilities and said it would hold drills simulating the use of battlefield nuclear weapons amid sharply rising tensions over comments by senior Western officials about possibly deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine. After summoning the British ambassador to the Foreign Ministry, Moscow warned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with U.K.-supplied weapons could bring retaliatory strikes against British military facilities and equipment on Ukrainian soil or elsewhere. The remarks came on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration to a fifth term in office and in a week when Moscow on Thursday will celebrate Victory Day, its most important secular holiday, marking its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

  • Poilievre tight-lipped on what Conservatives might do with capital gains tax changes

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is telling business leaders to fight their own battles when it comes to the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation. But even as he characterizes their plan as an "attack," his office is keeping tight-lipped about whether or not his party will vote in favour of it. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation last week to implement the most recent federal budget that did not include one of its marquee announcements. Instead,

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • Israel attacks Rafah after Hamas claims responsibility for deadly rocket attack

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack claimed by Hamas armed wing, near the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where Palestinian health officials said at least 19 people were killed by Israeli fire on Sunday. Hamas's armed wing claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.