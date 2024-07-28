Irish writer Edna O'Brien dies aged 93

Edna O'Brien was born in County Clare in the west of Ireland [Getty Images]

The acclaimed Irish writer Edna O'Brien has died following a long illness, her publisher has announced.

In a statement posted to social media, Faber said that O'Brien died peacefully on Saturday.

The author of more than 20 works of fiction, O'Brien received several awards for her writing.

Irish President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the author, describing her as a "a fearless teller of truths".

'Transforming the status of women'

President Higgins said she was "one of the outstanding writers of modern times".

"Through that deeply insightful work, rich in humanity, Edna O’Brien was one of the first writers to provide a true voice to the experiences of women in Ireland in their different generations and played an important role in transforming the status of women across Irish society," he said.

"While the beauty of her work was immediately recognised abroad, it is important to remember the hostile reaction it provoked among those who wished for the lived experience of women to remain far from the world of Irish literature, with her books shamefully banned upon their early publication.

"Thankfully Edna O’Brien’s work is now recognised for the superb works of art which they are."

O'Brien, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1971 [Getty Images]

Her publisher Faber Books said she was "one of the greatest writers of our age".

"She revolutionised Irish literature, capturing the lives of women and the complexities of the human condition in prose that was luminous and spare, and which had a profound influence on so many writers who followed her," a statement from the publisher said.

"A defiant and courageous spirit, Edna constantly strove to break new artistic ground, to write truthfully, from a place of deep feeling

"The vitality of her prose was a mirror of her zest for life: she was the very best company, kind, generous, mischievous, brave. Edna was a dear friend to us all, and we will miss her dreadfully."

O'Brien was born in County Clare in Ireland.

She had lived in London for many years.

Her first and perhaps most well-know novel The County Girls tell the story of two girls from rural Ireland growing up in a convent school before moving to Dublin to begin their adult lives.