'From Iron Age to World War II' at weekend festival

Locals and visitors are invited to explore more than 10,000 years of history in a seaside town as part of a nation-wide celebration.

The Festival of Archaeology is taking place at Brean Down in Somerset for the first time this weekend.

It is the biggest archaeological celebration in the UK and is held yearly across various archaeological sites in the country.

Hollie Lewis from the National Trust, who organised the event, called Brean Down "an amazing site, both in terms of its fascinating history and the unique natural characteristics of the landscape".

She added: "This weekend we’re inviting visitors to explore the many chapters of its past from the Iron Age to World War II."

Visitors can learn about the area's history in a number of activities such as a pottery search at the Roman Temple, dressing up as a World War II officer or playing a bouncing bomb experiment game.

On both days, guests can take part in a 90-minute guided tour of the Down which starts at the café at 11:00 BST and ends at the Palmerston Fort.

There is no need to book tickets as the event is free, but the usual parking charges apply on-site.

