The Iron Claw's Jeremy Allen White talks being scared during training

A24

The Iron Claw star Jeremy Allen White has spoken about feeling "scared" during the film's intense training process.

Directed by Sean Durkin and starring Zac Efron, the drama follows the real-life story of the Von Erich wrestling family — documenting their lives inside and outside the ring.

Speaking on Variety's podcast, Just for Variety, White discussed the difficult choreography he had to learn for the movie.

A24

Related: The Bear's Jeremy Allen White opens up about failed audition for "Marvel-y movie"

"I definitely had moments where I was scared. I thought either I would hurt myself or make a fool of myself. But like I said, there was such trust in our partners in this thing, and you would be caught, both literally and figuratively, when we were training and doing these performances," he said.

"For example, there's this move they came up with where I'm on a corner rope and I do a somersault with another wrestler. We do it at the same time. I trusted him and I did it, and I was like, 'Okay, I did it. That was okay'.

"We did it a couple more times, but then I did watch playback, and, my gosh, my head was mere inches from the ground as I was flipping. For me at least, there was some safety in ignorance too.

"I wasn't familiar enough with the sport to be appropriately frightened. I think my ignorance might've looked like bravery, but the fact is it was all ignorance."

A24

Related: First trailer for Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White's new movie The Iron Claw

The actor, who also plays chef Carmy in The Bear, went on to tease the upcoming third season of the hit FX series — revealing that he begins his preparation for filming in January.

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any. I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs," he explained.

Story continues

"In the third season, I think we're going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first."

The fan-favourite kitchen drama was confirmed to be returning for a third outing last month, after season two's cliffhanger ending premiered in late July.

The Iron Claw will be released in the US on December 22 and in the UK on February 9, 2024. The Bear seasons 1-2 are currently available to stream on Disney+.

You Might Also Like