Iron Dome Interceptions Seen Above Haifa as Hezbollah Launches Major Barrage

Hezbollah fired around 100 rockets toward Haifa on October 8, local officials and media said.

Footage from Fadi Khoury shows the impacts from Israel’s Iron Dome defensive system.

The Times of Israel described the barrage as the “heaviest attack” on the city since the start of the present conflict.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said a woman in her 70s suffered a shrapnel injury to her hand. Credit: Fadi Khoury via Storyful

