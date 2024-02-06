Iron Dragons Motorcycle Club Member Arrested in Rockwood

In a joint operation conducted by the Halton Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Biker Enforcement Unit, a member of the Iron Dragons Motorcycle Club was arrested while executing a search warrant at a rural residence in Rockwood.

The accused attempted to flee the residence, but the OPP Canine Unit apprehended him. Suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the accused was transported to the hospital. A subsequent search of the premises led to the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and illicit substances.

The items confiscated included six handguns, seven prohibited weapons (two pairs of brass knuckles, three prohibited knives, and two conductive energy weapons), two crossbows, two expandable batons, 16.6 grams of fentanyl, 12 pounds of dried cannabis flower, mixed ammunition, and five pellet guns, including four long guns.

Joseph Wells, a 42-year-old resident of Rockwood, now faces a staggering 54 charges. These charges encompass offences such as knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), and escape of lawful custody.

Wells was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled before an Ontario Court of Justice in Milton on January 12.

Inspector Dave Costantini of the Halton Regional Police Service emphasized the importance of inter-agency collaboration, stating, "Serious crime knows no jurisdictional boundaries. Partnerships between law enforcement agencies are essential in ensuring the safety and security of all. Left unfettered, these weapons pose a significant threat to the public. This arrest, search warrant, and seizure send a clear message of our relentless pursuit to hold those involved in organized crime accountable."

HRPS, OPP BEU members, and the Tactics and Rescue Unit supported the successful joint investigation. The Canada Border Services Agency also played a crucial role in the operation.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter