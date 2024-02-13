Iroquois Falls CAO no longer employed with municipality

The Town of Iroquois Falls’ CAO is no longer employed with the municipality.

In a statement released by the town today (Feb. 12), they said they appreciate Osei Bosompem’s “contributions to the municipality during his tenure” but that he “is no longer employed with the municipality.”

“We appreciate your understanding during this time of change and assure you that we remain committed to serving the needs of the municipality,” they wrote.

Bosompem had been in the role since at least 2021, which is the first year he was listed on the Ontario Sunshine List for the position.

The interim CAO is Brian Finner. Finner has been the director of recreational services with the municipality since 2018, according to his LinkedIn.

“For inquiries or matters requiring the attention of the CAO’s office, please contact interim CAO, Brian Finner at 705-232-6357 ext 223 or email bfinner@iroquoisfalls.com,” reads the announcement.

TimminsToday reached out to the town for more information.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com