Irregular migration into EU at three-year low, border agency says
Despite an overall drop in irregular migration, the number of people crossing the border in Belaurs and Russia jumped sharply.
Despite an overall drop in irregular migration, the number of people crossing the border in Belaurs and Russia jumped sharply.
The B.C. ski resort where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holidayed with his family after Christmas says it was "disappointing" to see what it describes as misinformation about the vacation shared widely on social media. In a brief email to CBC News, a representative for RED Mountain Resort said allegations started spreading prior to Trudeau's arrival and once he did arrive he "was very low-key, respectful, and waited in line like everyone else."The prime minister and his family hit the slopes at
The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.
"I died inside and I froze like a statue. I just felt like I couldn't even breathe," the bride recalled
President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will include a number of famous and famous-adjacent supporters, lending star power—or something like it—to the start of his second term in office. TMZ has released a list of the celebrity supporters scheduled to attend. But the list surprisingly did not include Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during his election campaign.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are the ultimate couple goals as they frolic on the beach in Byron Bay. See exclusive images.
First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday removed the GOP chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, who was a vocal supporter of assistance for Ukraine and held other views that put him at odds with President-elect Donald Trump.
The mom of three turned her back for just a minute
William Vosler and his wife Eileen Vosler were found dead inside a freezer along with notes stating when they'd died
“I think you need to understand language," claimed the Trump acolyte, before performing some linguistic gymnastics.
The comedian said goodbye to her signature blond look.
“I assumed they would only charge us for her food and activities like zip lining. Nope,” wrote the surprised mom in a post on Reddit
Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.
Fans booed the older fan out of the building after he swiped a puck from the young boy
Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …
Christmas may be over, but President-elect Donald Trump still has quite a few names on his naughty list. In a Truth Social post published Wednesday night, the incoming 47th president of the United States named a handful of former White House staffers as “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and asked the public to not recommend job candidates that had previously worked with any of them. “As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United State
A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle
President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.
Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.
No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.