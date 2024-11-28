‘Irresponsible’ town halls given go-ahead to raise council tax by more than 5pc

Birmingham city council was allowed to put up council tax by 10 per cent for two years after it was declared effectively bankrupt - Mike Kemp/In PicturesGetty Images

Cash-strapped town halls will be able to put up council tax by more than 5 per cent if they can persuade the Government they are in a financial mess.

The law states that local authorities cannot increase the levy above this threshold without residents voting for it.

But on Thursday a local government minister said that if town halls needed “exceptional financial support”, they would be able to ask for a higher limit.

Last year, Birmingham city council was allowed to put up council tax by 10 per cent for two years after it was declared effectively bankrupt.

Jim McMahon, the local government minister, said that Whitehall funding to local councils will be redirected to places with higher deprivation - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The announcement by Jim McMahon, the local government minister, indicates that more local authorities will be given the go-ahead to increase the levy by more than 5 per cent next year.

He also said that Whitehall funding to local councils will be redirected to places with higher deprivation, meaning shire councils will receive less.

Across the country, average council tax bills for a typical Band D households were £2,171 in April. A 5 per cent increase would lead to bills of £2,280 in August.

The announcement was made as part of the local government finance settlement, which lays out how much money local authorities can expect next year in the form of government grants.

It states: “Where a council in need of exceptional financial support views additional council tax increases as critical to maintaining their financial sustainability, the government will continue to consider requests for bespoke referendum principles.

“Local proposals will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“In considering any requests, the Government will take account of councils’ specific circumstances, for example their existing levels of council tax relative to the average, the potential impact on local taxpayers, and the strength of plans to protect vulnerable people.”

The document also pledged to divert grant funding away from councils representing prosperous places and towards those covering deprived areas.

It said: “We will target additional funding within the settlement towards the places that need it most, increasing funding for social care, and introducing a new ‘recovery grant’ that will increase the efficiency of our funding by targeting money towards areas with greater need and demand for services (we have used deprivation as a proxy for this), and less ability to raise income locally.”

Across England this year, the average Band D council tax bill stands at £2,171.

The finance settlement says local authorities will be able to increase this by up to £109 next year.

For those in the most expensive Band H households, last year’s average £4,342 bill will increase by £217.

The huge rise – which is three times the 1.7 per cent rate of inflation – comes despite Angela Rayner’s claim in September that council tax would not be increasing.

The majority of councils will have to put up bills by the maximum amount as the result of a £2.4 billion shortfall in the amount of money expected to be required by local authorities to pay for social care and other priorities next year.

In the most expensive area, Rutland, the increases would be even higher: up £127 to £2,670 for Band D and up £254 to £5,340 for Band H.

‘Bailed out’

Elliot Keck, head of campaigns at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The lifting of referendum caps for certain councils has taken its toll on millions of residents across England.

“For too long irresponsible town halls have been bailed out without the need for proper democratic accountability.

“Ministers should be insisting that if local authorities want to go cap in hand to taxpayers, they are asking for more money not demanding it.”