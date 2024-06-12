IRS letter claims taxpayers owe money they already paid
We're hearing from a lot of viewers about a letter they're getting from the IRS claiming they owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.
Barrie, Ont. native Emily Cave's husband, former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave, died in 2020 from a brain bleed.
Kylie Jenner shared pics from a photoshoot for her drinks brand Sprinter wearing double-layer bikini bottoms, AKA a new swimwear trend to know for this summer.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who drugged his daughter and her friends with fruit smoothies laced with a sleeping medication after they didn’t go to bed during a sleepover was sentenced to two years in prison.
Ben Affleck spent the day hanging with Jennifer Garner and his mom amid J.Lo divorce rumors.
The former House speaker slammed the ex-president and current GOP candidate for putting himself above the Constitution.
The MSNBC anchor called out the conservative network.
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) had a meltdown over the former House speaker’s recent condemnation of the ex-president.
Hunter Biden is now officially the first son of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. And while the landmark verdict during an election year might seem like a surefire way to excite Donald Trump supporters, the MAGA nation is still steaming mad about it online.Because, of course, they are.“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the Trump campaign
This is a terrifying moment multiple people were injured after a seaplane collided with a speedboat in Coal Harbour of Vancouver, Canada, on June 8. Two people suffered minor injuries and the speedboat driver was later seen in handcuffs after the accident.
The ex-Republican National Committee chair also summed up the former president with two cutting words.
Frederick Trump III is releasing a new memoir revealing the dark corners of the Trump family on July 30
“This very well could be a once-in-a-career moment.”
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
An armed man who “took it upon himself” to conduct surveillance outside a sporting goods store in suburban Seattle has been charged with murder after he fatally shot in the back a teenager who had an airsoft gun in his pocket, prosecutors said.
Poking Holes After years of delays and technical problems, Boeing's Starliner finally made it to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board last week. But when it'll be able to undock and deliver its crew of two back to the surface remains to be seen. Teams have discovered […]
What if — and stick with us here — an alien reptilian race is hiding in plain sight, disguised as humans, and sheltering deep underground? In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper that's likely to raise more than a few eyebrows in the scientific community, a team of researchers from the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard and the […]
"I walked into my closet and I just lost it," Hawn recalled of the first instance, in which the burglar took "a lot of my goodies"
The late-night host shows how and when it happened.
Ukraine's latest claimed attack on Crimea shows how its older missiles from the West can reach and strike even Russia's advanced S-400 air-defense systems.
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer was pictured at Harrods, London wearing an all-black outfit including leggings and a cropped blazer.