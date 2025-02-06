Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Cofounder, Dies at 54

The music producer worked with artists like Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and ToniTo Braxton throughout his decades-long career

Irv Gotti, famed music producer and cofounder of Murder Inc. Records who worked with artists including Ashanti and Ja Rule, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ. He was 54 years old.

Gotti's cause of death has not been confirmed. However, he reportedly had a stroke that triggered a brain bleed, according to All Hip Hop.

Gotti was open about his health struggles in the months leading to his death.

He also had a stroke in August, TMZ reported at the time, citing hip-hop record executive and manager Wack 100, who said he had spoken with someone at a stroke recovery facility.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," Gotti's representative told TMZ in August. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Gotti also spoke about his journey with diabetes on an episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs in August 2023.

"It runs rapid with Black people," he said of the condition. "What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body."

Asked if he "had it under control," he confessed, "No," explaining that "it is hereditary."

Although it's "reversible," he said it required a lifestyle change that he was hesitant to make.

In July 2024, he was accused of sexual assault and abuse by a woman who alleged he raped and abused her between 2020 and 2022.

Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., cofounded Murder Inc. Records in 1998, a subsidiary of Def Jam Recordings. Throughout his decades-long career, he worked with artists like JAY-Z, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton and Jennifer Lopez.

The label launched the careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd and others.

Gotti is survived by his three children: Angie, Sonny and JJ.

