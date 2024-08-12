Isaac Hayes' family demands Trump stop using his song at rallies, $3M in fees

The family of Isaac Hayes is threatening to sue former President Donald Trump over his use of the track "Hold On, I'm Comin'" at rallies.

Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, shared a copy of a copyright infringement notice, filed by lawyer James Walker and issued to Trump, demanding his campaign pay $3 million in licensing fees. "Hold On, I'm Comin'" was performed by soul duo Sam & Dave and written by Hayes and David Porter.

Hayes died Aug. 10, 2008, 16 years ago Saturday.

"Donald Trump epitomizes a lack of integrity and class, not only through his continuous use of my father's music without permission but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric," Hayes III first wrote on Instagram Saturday. "This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it."

The family of Isaac Hayes, seen here in 1973, has issued a copyright infringement notice to the Trump campaign demanding $3 million in fees.

The family is considering suing for 134 counts of copyright infringement for the "unauthorized use of the song" at campaign rallies over the last two years. The notice also demands the campaign stop using "Hold On, I'm Comin,'" remove videos featuring the song and issue a public disclaimer by Friday, or else face "further legal action," Hayes III wrote on Instagram Sunday.

The Hayes family's lawyer claims Trump "wilfully and brazenly" committed copyright infringement and has continued to use the song "despite being asked repeatedly not to engage in such illegal use" by the family.

The lawyer claims that the song has been used so often to the point that the $3 million in fees is "heavily discounted." If the issue is not resolved and a lawsuit is filed, the notice continues, the family will seek $150,000 in damages per use of the song.

The number of songs Trump can use at his rallies is steadily decreasing. Hayes' family joins a long list of people who have demanded the former president stop using artists' music at his rallies, including Sinéad O'Connor's estate, Prince's estate, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco and the family of Tom Petty.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Isaac Hayes' family slams Trump for using 'Hold On, I'm Comin''