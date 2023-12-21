Isabelle, 3, dreams of Disney World | Wish Wednesday

In this week’s Wish Wednesday, Denver7 wants to send a shout out to Isabelle, 3, who is battling a nervous system disorder. Everyone calls her Izzy. Izzy has had severe epilepsy since she was less than 5 months old. She's also non-verbal Autistic. Izzy's Make-A-Wish is to go to Disney World and see Mickey Mouse. She loves the iconic character and wants to meet all his friends too. Izzy loves to go to church and play in the nursery and swing at the park.