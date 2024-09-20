Construction giant collapse sees 2,200 jobs cut

Maisie Lillywhite & Lora Jones - BBC News
·3 min read
Worker on a construction site stands on a beam hammering a nail into a piece of wood
[Getty Images]

Thousands of people have lost their jobs after the UK operations of the international construction giant ISG collapsed into administration.

Some 2,200 workers have been made redundant with immediate effect, joint administrators EY said in a statement on Friday.

The business, owned by the US firm Cathexis, had been struggling financially for some time.

Attempts to secure a rescue deal failed, while 200 employees will be kept on to assist the administrators in winding down the business, which holds more than £1bn worth of government contracts.

Apple, Barclays and Google are also among ISG's private sector clients in the UK.

In a widely-reported email sent by chief executive Zoe Price to all ISG staff on Thursday, she said: "Some of you may have seen reports in the media that ISG has filed for administration here in the UK.

"With sadness, I can confirm that this is factually correct.

"This was not the way I wanted you to find out and the news should not have leaked in this way," she added.

Ms Price said staff would be paid on Monday, as normal, and that the current situation had arisen due to "legacy issues" relating to "large log-making contracts" secured between 2018 and 2020.

"Trading out these projects has had a significant effect on our liquidity. So even though we have been profitable this year, our legacy has led us to a point where we have been unable to continue trading," she wrote.

Ms Price said "significant efforts" had been made to find a buyer for the business but that these had been unsuccessful.

EY also said on Friday that no potential buyers that had come forward were able to show they had enough money to finance the operations and keep them afloat in the future.

"We wish to be clear to employees, suppliers, and customers that it was not possible to conclude a sale as the potential purchaser could not, despite repeated requests of them to do so, adequately demonstrate that they had the funding needed to recapitalise the business and keep it solvent," they said.

The eight arms of ISG's UK business, including its engineering and retail branches, have all been placed in administration.

The group, which was in the middle of work on numerous government contracts, has made the majority of its 2,400 UK employees redundant with immediate effect and work on all projects has stopped.

ISG is involved in 69 government projects totalling more than £1bn, including work on prison refurbishment for the Ministry of Justice, according to data analysts Barbour ABI.

It also made the velodrome for the 2012 London Olympics.

Barbour ABI's chief analyst Ed Griffiths said the live projects, including a £300m extension to the Grendon and Springhill prisons in Buckinghamshire, were "just the tip of the iceberg".

"The ripple effect will be extremely worrying for the hundreds of subcontractors involved," he said.

But a government spokesperson said it had already implemented detailed contingency plans, and affected departments were working to ensure sites were safe and secure.

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Slow Horses star shares rare details of first meeting with Gary Oldman

    Christopher Chung opened up about meeting Gary, who plays the head of the Slow Horses, for the first time

  • Tiny Kentucky town is rocked as their sheriff is jailed in the killing of a prominent judge

    WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — Residents of a tiny Appalachian town struggled Friday to cope with a shooting involving two of its most prominent citizens: a judge who was gunned down in his courthouse chambers and a local sheriff charged with his murder.

  • Saoirse Ronan steals the limelight in plunging jumpsuit with edgy twist

    The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.

  • New Pipeline Has Oil-Storage Tanks at Key US Hub Running Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil-storage tanks at a key US crude hub have drained to near their bottoms as a massive new pipeline in Canada diverts flows elsewhere, muddying market signals that traders have long relied on. Most Read from BloombergAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsNew York City’s Transit System Plans $65.4 Billion of Upgrades for Grand Central, SubwaysTo Bu

  • Low pay for junior Air Canada pilots poses possible hurdle to proposed deal

    MONTREAL — Low entry-level pay in the tentative deal between Air Canada and its pilots could be a stumbling block ahead of a union vote on the agreement, some aviators and experts say.

  • Tech war: Chinese memory chip maker YMTC achieves design breakthrough despite US sanctions

    China's flash memory giant, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC), has made a small technology leap in its chip design architecture, thanks to closer ties with domestic chip tool providers, despite Washington's efforts to slow the country's semiconductor progress, according to a teardown report from Canadian research firm TechInsights. A 512-Gb triple-level cell (TLC) memory chip, containing 160 active layers, was found inside a solid-state drive (SSD) under the name ZhiTai TiPlus, a consumer

  • 5 Key Signs You’ll Need To Work Part-Time in Retirement

    Many people have a specific timeline for when they want to retire. For some, the goal is to retire early. For others, it's to wait until they're old enough to collect full Social Security benefits --...

  • Meituan riders out-earn the average worker in Beijing, data from food delivery giant shows

    New data released by Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, showed that its food delivery crews working in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen earn more on average than the local population. According to the report, Meituan delivery people who work in major cities and meet the company's minimum work time requirement took home an average monthly pay of 11,000 yuan (US$1,550) in June. Those who work less than the minimum time made 7,354 yuan on average. Both numbers

  • EU and China fail to deliver breakthrough on electric cars dispute, but talks will intensify

    Brussels and Beijing have agreed to take a new look at price undertakings, which could avoid extra tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

  • Warren Buffett's Strategic Reduction in Bank of America Holdings

    On September 19, 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm made a notable adjustment in its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). Following this move, the firm still holds a substantial number of shares, totaling 835,908,435, which represents a 10.77% ownership in the company. This adjustment has led to a slight decrease in the portfolio's exposure to Bank of America, now accounting for 12.05% of the total holdings.

  • Huawei seeks more partners in smart-vehicle supply chain unit to support EV shift

    Huawei Technologies is inviting more carmakers to invest in its smart-car unit as the US-sanctioned group looks to diversify and expand its interest in China's fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) sector, according to Xinhua News Agency. The telecoms equipment manufacturer is opening the door to outside investors to help turn its unit Shenzhen Yinwang Intelligent Technology into an open-source platform for developing new EV technologies, the state-run news agency reported on Friday, citing its cha

  • Boeing furloughs thousands as it hunkers down for extended strike

    STORY: Boeing said on Wednesdays it will temporarily furlough tens of thousands of employees. That’s after about 30,000 machinists went on strike last week as they push for a 40% pay hike.The strike has already halted production of Boeing’s 737 MAX and other planes, delaying deliveries to airlines. :: “We are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike." Boeing’s new chief executive Kelly Ortberg announced the furloughs in an email to employees, which said “We are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike."Ortberg added he and other Boeing leaders would take what he called a ‘commensurate pay reduction’ during the strike. The company employs about 150,000 people in the United States.It is unclear exactly which employees are affected by the furloughs.However, a union representing Boeing’s engineers said their members were not affected. The move may point to Ortberg preparing the company to weather a prolonged strike– one that is unlikely to be easily resolved given the anger among rank-and-file workers. The strike is Boeing's first since 2008.:: NTSBIt's already been a turbulent year for the company, starting in January when a door panel blew off a new 737 MAX jet in mid-air.Boeing shares have fallen about 40% so far this year.Analysts say a drawn-out labor battle could further strain Boeing’s finances and threaten its credit rating.

  • GM's Cruise to begin testing autonomous vehicles in California

    Cruise will deploy several manual mapping vehicles in Sunnyvale and Mountain View, following which the testing will start, it said in a post on social media platform X. Cruise had suspended operations last October after a pedestrian in San Francisco hit by another car was dragged by one of its robotaxis. "Resuming testing in the Bay Area is an important step forward as we continue to work closely with California regulators and local stakeholders," Cruise said.

  • BMW, GM, Toyota lose more market share in China as transition to EVs hurt deliveries

    International marques, through their local joint ventures, delivered 480,000 units in August, a 27 per cent slump from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. BMW's number plunged 42 per cent to 34,846 units. "A tiny proportion of electric car [offerings] by the foreign brands caused them to lose appeal to Chinese shoppers," said Cui Dongshu, CPCA's general ­secretary in Shanghai.

  • ByteDance denies reported plan to make self-designed chips and cut reliance on Nvidia

    Chinese technology giant ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, has denied reports that it plans to design and produce two types of semiconductors by 2026 to cut reliance on leading US chip designer Nvidia. The Beijing-based company, which also operates TikTok's Chinese sibling Douyin, said its initiatives in the field of semiconductors "are in the early stage, focusing on cost optimisation of recommendations, advertising and other businesses", local media reported, citing a ByteDance statement written

  • Macquarie unit to pay nearly $80 million to settle SEC charges

    A Macquarie Group investment adviser has agreed to pay $79.8 million to settle charges in connection with overvaluing collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO) held in advisory accounts, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. The regulator found that Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a part of Macquarie Asset Management, overvalued about 4,900 largely illiquid CMOs in 20 advisory accounts, including 11 retail funds and also executed hundreds of cross trades that favored certain clients over others. From January 2017 through April 2021, the firm, which managed a fixed-income investment strategy primarily focused on mortgage-backed securities, CMOs and Treasury futures, assigned the wrong prices to certain products and thus overstated the performance of client accounts, the SEC said.

  • China court orders developer SRE to sell majority stake in Shanghai venture to repay loans

    A Shanghai court has ordered Chinese developer SRE Group to sell its majority interest in a joint-venture company after SRE failed to repay 4.45 billion yuan (US$627 million) of bank loans, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. SRE, a unit of embattled conglomerate China Minsheng Investment Group, said four units that collectively held 51 per cent of Shanghai Jinxin were unable to fulfil their obligations under a court order to pay the loans. They were also ordered to s

  • This is the most ‘burning question’ rich Americans say they have about retirement — are you asking the same one?

    It has many answers.

  • 5 Key Signs You’ll Be Able To Retire at Age 62, According to Experts

    In the United States, the average retirement age is 62 years old, according to a 2024 MassMutual study. But not everyone can retire at that age, even if they want to. Not only is everyone's path to...

  • 4 Tips for Gen X on Looking For That Future Perfect Retirement Home

    According to Allianz Life Insurance's 2024 annual retirement study, 55% of Gen X respondents wished they had saved more money for retirement. With that, it also revealed that 62% of Gen Xers felt...