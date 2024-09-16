Ishaan Khatter didn't worry about being 'objectified'

Ishaan Khatter didn't mind being "objectified" in 'The Perfect Couple'.

The 28-year-old actor stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the murder mystery show, and Ishaan has now revealed that he relished the opportunity to work with the Oscar-winning actress, describing the decision to accept the role as a "no-brainer".

The actor - who was born in Mumbai, India - told the BBC Asian Network: "The most exciting thing about it, the most reassuring thing about it, was the way the character was written and the fact that it didn't feel like a token diversity character."

Ishaan also had no qualms with the way in which his character was portrayed.

He said: "Yes, I was objectified.

"It was one of the things that made the character unique and appealing to me.

"It makes it kind of a moment in history in that sense. I just thought it was a cool character in general and it was fun to play into that."

What's more, Ishaan hopes to see more south Asian actors being given opportunities in Western film and TV productions.

He said: "As an audience I would be saying: 'Hell yeah, this is what we should be doing more of.'

"I understand the sacredness of being put in a position where you're representing on a global scale.

"I'm so happy to be in this position and to be able to be a part of something that is a stepping stone."

The show was filmed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Ishaan actually suffered from homesickness during the shoot.

However, the actor was able to lean on his co-stars amid his troubles.

He confessed: "We only had each other’s company.

"Being able to hang out, do activities like axe-throwing or whale-watching.

"It definitely helped with the homesickness."