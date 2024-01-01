Isiah Pacheco battles back after 'tough week' for career day
Isiah Pacheco had a career day, finishing with 18 carries for 130 yards — his fourth career 100-yard game and third of the season.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini could see the New Year's Eve fireworks from the bus on the way to Scandinavium arena. Canada's best — and youngest — player exploded hours later in key moments to save his country from an embarrassing result with the calendar flipping to 2024. The 17-year-old scored twice and drew a crucial penalty that led to the game-winning goal from Jordan Dumas in the third period as Canada beat Germany 6-3 to wrap up the preliminary round at the world junior hockey ch
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he explained to officials before playing the Dallas Cowboys what would happen on a 2-point conversion play the Lions had planned. Chaos ensued anyway, and left the Lions feeling as if a victory was taken away from the NFC North winners in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Officials ruled offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn't an eligible receiver when he caught a 2-point conversion pass that would have given Detroit a one-p
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
Conor McGregor claims his return to the UFC will be a middleweight bout against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week.
Eric Nicksick says the money Francis Ngannou paid him for the Tyson Fury fight exceeded anything in UFC and "literally brought me to tears."
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw his drink at Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
The tennis great shared a string of fun photos to Instagram on Saturday
Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.
The Bears have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and Justin Fields has made it more difficult.