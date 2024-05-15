Isla Fisher thanks fans for support following split from Sacha Baron Cohen

Associated Press

About 100 Filipino activists and fishermen, along with journalists, sailed Wednesday to a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s coast guard and suspected militia ships have used powerful water cannons to ward off what they regard as intruders. The Philippine coast guard deployed three patrol ships and a light plane to keep watch from a distance on the activists and fishermen, who set off from western Zambales province to assert Manila’s sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal and outlying waters. A flotilla of about 100 small wooden fishing boats with bamboo outriggers initially joined the voyage to help distribute food packs and fuel to fishermen and lay a dozen territorial buoys about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from the coast before returning to Zambales, said Emman Hizon, one of the organizers.