Islamic holiday celebration in Montreal park draws ire from secularists

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

MONTREAL — Earlier this week, members of Montreal's Muslim community gathered in a park to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, a day when families traditionally wear their finest clothes, share gifts, feast and pray together.

Religious celebrations are not uncommon at Parc des Hirondelles in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough: for several years the city has authorized an outdoor Catholic mass held by the Italian community on the grassy field.

Eid was celebrated in the park last year without objections. But this year, when images of Muslims kneeling down to pray on the grass were widely shared on social media — including by prominent Quebec pundits — the borough started to receive complaints.

“It’s rare that we receive 10 or 15 emails exactly on the same subject, exactly at the same moment, so …. we know that something is going on the social media or on the media," said Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough mayor Émilie Thuillier. The complaints, she said, were enough for her to consider banning all religious events in Parc des Hirondelles.

“We have noted that some boroughs in Montreal prohibit religious ceremonies in parks and we will explore this issue …. but we haven't taken a decision,” she said.

The episode is part of a long-standing debate in Quebec on the presence of religious expression in public life — particularly Islamic expression. Quebec's promotion of state secularism led to the adoption of Bill 21, which bans some public servants, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols on the job. Muslim groups have criticized the law for having a disproportionate affect on their community, as many Muslim women wear a head scarf.

David Rand, a spokesperson for Rassemblement pour la laïcité, a pro-secularism group, says religious celebrations belong in houses of worship and not public spaces. His organization wrote a letter published in Montreal's Le Devoir newspaper that said the city has allowed a public park to transform into "sacred space for worship."

In an interview, Rand said, “As a religious event, it excludes people of other religions, and this is supposed to be a public park open to the general public. What they've done is they turned the part of the park into a temporary mosque."

Samer Majzoub, president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, says there was nothing controversial about the celebration, adding that while he wasn't present at Parc des Hirondelles for the festivities, he says the prayer would not have lasted more than a few minutes.

Majzoub says the mayor was “fair” in allowing the community — composed of local residents and taxpayers — to celebrate in the park, adding that some people are blowing the event out of proportion and singling out Quebec’s Muslims.

Frédéric Dejean, a religion professor at Université du Québec à Montréal, says the reaction to the event on social media and from political commentators has been surprising, but it comes amid rising anti-Muslim feeling in Western countries.

Every year, Dejean says, thousands of Christians gather for the March for Jesus on the streets of downtown Montreal to sing and spread the Gospel, while Hare Krishna members regularly chant in subway stations.

But those displays of religious expression seem to go unnoticed, he said. "It's only when it's about Muslims that some people say it sounds like a problem."

Dejean says it is important in a democratic society to allow people to express their religion, even on public space, within limits. Religious events, like secular ones, must respect laws on things such as noise limits and hate speech, he said. What's important, he added, is for the city or boroughs to make sure the events they permit on their territory don't violate the law.

Rand says all faiths, including Christianity and Judaism, have fundamentalists in their congregations, but he says Islam has a “definite political goal of occupying as much space as possible.” He rejects accusations of Islamophobia, saying the word itself is a “nonsense term” and a “code for blasphemy” used to censor criticism of the religion.

Majzoub disagrees, saying that Muslims are held to a different standard compared to other faiths in Quebec.

“They went to the city, and they got the approval. This is not imposing,” he said of the Eid celebration. Quebecers only bring up the importance of secularism, he said, "when it comes to Islam."

Quebec's Secularism Minister Jean-François Roberge did not respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court Sends Out an Ominous Sign

    With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i

  • Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings

    TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.

  • Kaitlan Collins 'Can't Believe' She Has To Fact-Check Trump On Biden Accusation

    The CNN anchor appeared to reach her fill of having to correct the former president.

  • Trump’s Favorite Judge Puts Mar-a-Lago Prosecutor on Trial

    The tables have turned.Had everything gone according to plan, Donald Trump would be on trial right now in South Florida for hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago ocean estate after leaving the White House. The politician, still licking his wounds from his New York conviction, would be desperately fighting to stave off a humiliating distinction: becoming the first former president to be branded a two-time felon.Instead, a very different trial of sorts will be underway this Friday at a t

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Recalls Surprising Aftermath Of Correcting Donald Trump On Live TV

    The infectious disease expert said the then-president was fixated on one thing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Trump left red-faced in Virginia after MAGA candidate fails to grab decisive win

    Bob Good shows some Republicans can still take on Donald Trump and have a fighting chance

  • 2 French boys are accused of raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl in an act of antisemitism

    PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.

  • Putin’s Hybrid War Opens a Second Front on NATO’s Eastern Border

    (Bloomberg) -- Shortly after midnight, several masked men in boats began removing orange navigational aids on the Narva River that separates Estonia from Russia — a watercourse which demarcates the extent of NATO’s reach.Most Read from BloombergCar Dealerships Across US Halt Services After CyberattackPutin’s Hybrid War Opens a Second Front on NATO’s Eastern BorderCar Dealers Across US Are Crippled by a Second CyberattackHedge Fund Talent Schools Are Looking for the Perfect TraderWhat to Know Abo

  • He saved the life of Hamas’s leader. Then they murdered his nephew

    Hamas’s surprise October 7 attacks stunned Israel. But not everyone was caught unaware. When he learned the news, Dr. Yuval Bitton says he felt it was coming – and knew immediately who was behind it.

  • What could happen if the Supreme Court sides with the January 6 rioters

    If the Supreme Court undermines the prosecution of hundreds of people accused of joining the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump and his allies are poised to promote that ruling as a rebuke of the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute members of the pro-Trump mob.

  • Trump Bungles His Mockery of Biden Over ‘Clean Fake’ Videos

    Donald Trump once again shot himself in the foot while trying to mock President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, this time making up a term for the selectively edited videos that conservatives have peddled to portray Biden as feeble.During a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the former president brought up viral clips of Biden that have flooded right-wing media and Trump’s social media feed in recent weeks. The videos, which supposedly show the president “freezing up” or wandering off, hav

  • American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'

    DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight in Phoenix, allegedly over a complaint about body odor.

  • Roger Stone Caught on Tape Discussing Trump’s Plan to Challenge 2024 Election

    Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative who served as an adviser to Donald Trump, was secretly recorded at Mar-a-Lago spilling the beans on the former president’s strategy to challenge the results of the 2024 election should he lose again. The self-described “dirty trickster” of right-wing politics unknowingly divulged the plan to liberal reporters Lauren Windsor and Ally Sammarco, who posed as Trump fans and covertly videotaped him at a “Catholics Prayer for Trump” event on March 19. The r

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Demented Claim About Joan Rivers

    Ramin Setoodeh, the author of a new Donald Trump book about the behind-the-scenes environment of The Apprentice, made headlines this week with his claims that the former president showed symptoms of cognitive decline during their interviews.Covering Setoodeh’s reports in his Wednesday monologue, Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on Trump’s claim that Joan Rivers, a renowned comedian and actress, voted for him in the 2016 election. The only problem with his story is that Rivers died two years earlier.“So he

  • Trump Admits He Made A Mistake During First Biden Debate, Maggie Haberman Says

    The former president has told people “multiple times” what he’s learned from the September 2020 debate, The New York Times reporter said.

  • A Woman Called 911 and Said 'I'm Sorry' Before Hanging Up. Then Police Found 2 Dead Bodies at Home

    The woman, who has not been identified, gave authorities the address of the residence before hanging up

  • 'Total Fiction': CNN Fact-Checker Exposes 30 Obvious Lies In New Trump Speech

    Daniel Dale spots dozens of overt falsehoods at the former president's latest rally.

  • Drunk Driver Drove to Work with Severed Arm of Pedestrian He Killed in the Passenger Seat, Police Say

    Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas

  • Trudeau's popularity plummeting 'close to rock bottom': poll

    Sixty-eight per cent of Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, according to Ipsos polling exclusively done for Global News. The desire for him to call it quits is highest in Alberta (79 per cent) and Atlantic Canada (76 per cent.) "This is as bad as we’ve seen it for Trudeau. It’s close to rock bottom," Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker said.

  • Cousins found dead weeks apart in Dawson Creek, B.C.

    RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir