Islamic State claim responsibility for Iran bombing that killed 84

Islamic State said two of its members 'activated their explosives vests' among crowds who had come to honour Soleimani on the anniversary of his death - SARE TAJALLI/AFP

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for twin bombings in Iran which killed 84 people at a memorial ceremony for the Revolutionary Guards general Qassim Soleimani.

In a statement on Telegram, IS said two of its members “activated their explosives vests” among crowds who had come to honour Soleimani on the anniversary of his death in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad four years ago.

Iranian investigators earlier said the first blast at least was the work of a “suicide bomber” and believed the trigger for the second was “very probably another suicide bomber”, the official IRNA news agency reported earlier, citing an “informed source”.

On Wednesday, Iranian reports said that the bombs had been detonated by remote-control.

Soleimani, who headed the Guards’ foreign operations arm the Quds Force, was a staunch enemy of IS, a Sunni extremist group which has carried out previous attacks in majority-Shia Iran.

Iran has suffered deadly attacks in the past from jihadists and other militants as well as targeted killings of officials and nuclear scientists it has blamed on arch foe Israel.

On Thursday, Ahmad Vahidi, the interior minister, spoke to ISNA news agency about bolstering security over its porous borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said authorities have identified “priority points to block along the border” with the two countries, which has long been a key access point for militant groups, drug smugglers and irregular migrants.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday blamed “evil and criminal enemies” of the Islamic republic, without naming them, and vowed a “harsh response”.

