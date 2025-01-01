Islamic State flag found in pick-up truck of New Orleans terrorist

An Islamic State flag was found in the pickup truck that was driven into a crowd of partygoers in New Orleans on Wednesday morning, the FBI said.

The agency confirmed the attacker’s name as Shamsud-Din Jabbar and said he was a US citizen who came from Texas.

It said “potential explosive devices” were found in the area, separate to the where the attack took place.

Ten people were killed and at least 35 injured when Jabbar ploughed a white Ford pickup truck through a crowd celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street, one of America’s most iconic drinking spots.

Jabbar, who was described as being dressed in “full military gear,” was killed in a shoot-out with officers after he exited the vehicle and fired a weapon, striking two officers.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible”, Alethea Duncan FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge said.

She added: “We are aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates.”

Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the US president in three weeks, blamed foreign “criminals” for the attack and used it to attack his political rivals and the media.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

07:50 PM GMT

Suspect served in the US Army, FBI confirms

The suspected New Orleans attacker previously served in the US Army, the FBI confirmed at a press conference .

“We believe he was honourably discharged, but we are working through this process, figuring out all this information,” said Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge.

In a video believed to be of the suspect, he says he served in the military for 10 years as a “human resources specialist” and an “IT specialist”.

07:34 PM GMT

‘Not just an act of terrorism, this is evil,’ says New Orleans police chief

The attack on New Orleans was “not just an act of terrorism, this is evil”, the New Orleans chief of police said.

“This city has been tried by fire before, but fire purifies. Fire makes things stronger,” Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told a press conference. “We have a plan ... we are going to get these people,” she vowed.

07:18 PM GMT

Injured police officers doing well, mayor says

LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, said she had visited police officers in hospital who were injured in the attack and said that “considering their injuries, they’re doing well”.

Police earlier said that two officers had been shot and wounded in a shoot-out with the suspect. It is unclear if more were hurt in the attack.

“The mission now is to facilitate support and coordinate safety procedures to keep our residents and our visitors safe,” Ms Cantrell went on to say.

“We are committed, no doubt, to uncovering all details surrounding this tragedy, and we are taking every necessary step to put even more safety procedures in place, especially given the nature of the investigation,” she added.

07:15 PM GMT

‘We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,’ says FBI

The FBI has indicated it does not believe New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar acted alone.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, the assistant special agent in charge of the investigation, told a press conference.

“We’re aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates,” Ms Duncan added.

She went on to appeal to the public for help, saying that anybody that has had any interactions with Jabbar “in the last 72 hours” should contact the FBI.

“We’re asking anyone who has information, video or pictures to provide it to the FBI.”

Ms Duncan also said that two improvised explosive devices had been found in New Orleans’ French Quarter and had been rendered safe.

07:08 PM GMT

Suspect ‘was divorced and had financial problems’

The suspect in the New Orleans attack that killed 10 people was divorced and had financial problems, US media has reported.

According to The New York Times, the suspect said in an email that he owed more than $27,000 in late mortgage payments and was at risk of foreclosure.

The suspected was also reported to have taken on $16,000 in credit card debt because of living expenses and the costs of a what was presumed to be a divorce lawyer.

In a court document filed in 2022 as part of divorce proceedings, however, the suspect claimed that he worked at the accounting firm Deloitte and made about $120,000 a year.

06:53 PM GMT

Watch: FBI and law enforcement give press conference at 7pm after IS flag found in attacker’s truck

06:22 PM GMT

Investigators examining ‘furled Islamic State flag’

Investigators are examining what appears to be “furled Islamic State flag” that was found on the attacker’s vehicle, the New York Times reports, citing law enforcement officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

A “white stick or pipe with a black cloth wrapped around it” was found attached to the rear of the white Ford F-150 Lightning used in the attack, NBC earlier said.

Photos taken after the attack show what appears to be a grey jacket wrapped around the stick on the back of the truck. An earlier video however showed something that looked like a black flag tied to the stick, reports said.

It is not clear if the pole and jacket or cloth was placed there before or after the attack.

06:16 PM GMT

Watch: New Orleans street moments after vehicle ramming and shooting

06:12 PM GMT

Suspect ‘was US citizen’

The suspect in the possible terror attack on New Orleans was a US citizen, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The suspected attacker was earlier named as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, who was reported to have had an Islamic State flag with him at the time of the attack.

Multiple suspected explosive devices were found at the scene of the attack, according to reports.

05:56 PM GMT

Mapped: How the attack unfolded

05:21 PM GMT

New Orleans police describe shoot-out with suspect

New Orleans police have described the shoot-out that happened with the suspected attacker.

“After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect reportedly opened fire on responding officers, who returned fire,” a police spokesman said.

Two officers were also shot and wounded in the gunfight, police said, adding that they were in a stable condition.

05:14 PM GMT

Pictured: FBI investigators arrive at scene of attack

FBI investigators arrive at the scene where 10 people were killed after a pickup truck was driven into a crowd celebrating New Year in New Orleans on Wednesday morning.

The agency said it was investigating the attack “as an act of terrorism”.

FBI investigators arrive at the scene where a pickup truck was driven into crowd killing 10 people on Wednesday morning - MATTHEW HINTON/AFP

04:48 PM GMT

Attack truck ‘registered to 42-year-old Houston man’

The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck used in the attack is registered to a 42-year-old Houston man, the New York Times reports, citing law enforcement officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

It is not clear if the owner of the truck was involved in the attack.

04:39 PM GMT

Pictured: Bourbon Street before the attack

The suspect sped down Bourbon Street, a one-way street which is the hub of New Orleans’ vibrant nightlife scene, before crashing outside the Royal Sonesta Hotel between Bienville and Conti Street, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 others.

Images from local CCTV of revellers before ten people were killed when a truck was driven into a large crowd in New Orleans - UNPIXS/UNPIXS

04:31 PM GMT

Police investigating ‘black cloth with markings’ tied to attacker’s truck

Police are investigating a “black cloth” or flag with possible markings that was found tied to a pole attached to the attacker’s vehicle, NBC reported.

A “white stick or pipe with a black cloth wrapped around it” was found attached to the rear of the white Ford F-150 Lightning, NBC said.

It is possible the “cloth could be a flag or contain markings, but investigators are still looking into the matter”, the broadcaster added.

Photos taken after the attack show what appears to be a grey jacket wrapped around the stick on the back of the truck. An earlier video however showed something that looked like a black flag tied to the stick, reports said.

It is not clear if the pole and jacket or cloth was placed there before or after the attack.

What appears to be a grey jacket tied to a pole on the back of the attacker’s truck - X

03:58 PM GMT

Trump suggests foreign ‘criminals’ behind attack

Donald Trump has suggested that foreign “criminals” were behind the attack on a busy street in New Orleans that killed at least 10 people on Wednesday morning.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true,” Mr Trump wrote in a post on social media.

He added: “Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department.”

The incoming-US president vowed that his administration would fully support the city of New Orleans as “they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil”.

03:51 PM GMT

Steel bollards ‘were being removed at time of attack’

Steel bollards designed to prevent vehicle attacks on Bourbon Street were in the midst of being replaced at the time of Wednesday morning’s deadly attack, according to a local media report.

A New Orleans city spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that the project to remove and replace the barriers was ongoing, without going into details of work done thus far.

Bob Simms, a New Orleans security official, said that preventing the kind of carnage that took place early Wednesday was “exactly what it [bollards] was built for.”

The Bollards were erected in 2017 partly in response to the July 2016 attack in Nice, France when a terrorist killed 86 people by driving a lorry into a Bastille Day crowd.

New Orleans police earlier said that the driver had driven around barriers that had been erected to protect the public. It is not clear if these were new barriers or the steel bollards the city is replacing.

One witness told CNN that those “those barricades were not up, period”.

“They had the flimsy orange ones that you could just push over with your finger. We actually thought it was kind of odd.”

03:36 PM GMT

New Orleans attack ‘act of pure evil’, says House speaker

Mike Johnson, the Republican US House of Representatives speaker, has described Wednesday morning’s deadly attack on partygoers in New Orleans as an “act of pure evil”.

He added that justice “must be swift for anyone who was involved”.

“Please join us in praying for the victims, their families, and the first responders and investigators on the scene,” he said.

03:21 PM GMT

What we know happened so far

By Susie Coen

Wednesday morning’s New Year’s Day attack unfolded at around 3.15am when a man driving a white Ford pick-up truck drove around the barriers which had been erected to protect the public and rammed his vehicle at partygoers.

The suspect sped down Bourbon Street, a one-way street which is the hub of New Orleans’ vibrant nightlife scene, before crashing outside the Royal Sonesta Hotel between Bienville and Conti Street, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 others.

The driver, who was understood to have been wearing a helmet and body armour, fired shots at two police officers, before being killed.

Officials found what appeared to be improvised explosive devices in the truck and were trying to determine if they were “viable”.

While FBI officials initially contradicted the city’s mayor by claiming it was not a terror attack, the agency later said it was investigating it as “an act of terrorism”.

03:09 PM GMT

‘Sugar Bowl’ football game to go ahead, police say

A major American football college game will still go ahead in New Orleans as planned on Wednesday night, police said, despite the deadly attack that killed at least 10 people.

“We are going to make sure that our routes and the Superdome are safe today for the game, and yet, we had this tragic event, and we’re sorry again to everyone in our community,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

The Sugar Bowl College Football Play-off quarter-final between Notre Dame and Georgia is set to kick off at 8:45pm local time at the city’s Superdome stadium.

02:53 PM GMT

Pictured: Aftermath of mass casualty incident in New Orleans

Screengrabs from video of the scene after a mass casualty incident on Bourbon Street in New Orleans - X

02:46 PM GMT

Witness describes a scene of horror in New Orleans

By Susie Coen

A witness has described a scene of horror in the aftermath of a pickup truck being driven into a crowd of people in New Orleans in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Jimmy Cothran said he saw “horribly disfigured” bodies with tyre tracks on their bodies lying in Bourbon Street following the attack.

Mr Cothran had been walking from Bourbon Street towards Canal Street when he saw “a lot of commotion” and went into a nearby nightclub.

A group of women ran inside and began hiding under tables and he went up to the nightclub’s balcony to see what was happening.

Mr Cothran, who is from New Orleans, told NBC News he saw victims strewn across the street. Two looked “at least alive” but others were “graphically deceased”. One victim, he said, had visible tyre tracks on his body.

“It just kept going,” he said. “Like, every eye shot, body, body, body, body.”

02:26 PM GMT

FBI investigating incident ‘as an act of terrorism’

The FBI is investigating Wednesday’s deadly incident in New Orleans as “an act of terrorism”.

The agency said it is the lead investigative agency that “and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism”.

A spokesman for the agency earlier said it was not a “terrorist event”, contradicting comments by the mayor of New Orleans who told journalists that it was a terrorist attack.

02:16 PM GMT

‘We were walking past dead and injured bodies all over the street,’ says witness

By Susie Coen

One young eyewitness described how he could have been killed if he had left the bar he was in just a little earlier.

“Never seen a scene like what I just saw on Bourbon Street”, Whit Davis, 22, who was in a nearby bar, wrote on social media.

“If me and my friends had left the bar 10 minutes before we did who knows if we’d be alive right now”, he added.

Mr Davis, who is from Shreveport, Louisiana, told the BBC: “We had been on and around Bourbon Street since the beginning of the evening.

“When we were in the bar we didn’t hear shooting or crashes because the music was so loud,” he said.

People then began hiding under tables as though it was “an active shooter drill”, he said.

When they were allowed to leave the bar he and his friends “were walking past dead and injured bodies all over the street”.

02:12 PM GMT

Watch: Police say car ramming suspect was ‘hell-bent’ on conducting the attack

Police said the car ramming suspect was ‘hell-bent’ on conducting the attack after “going around” police barricades.

02:08 PM GMT

Explosion heard as bomb squad ‘conducts controlled explosion’

A police bomb disposal squad has detonated two small suspicious devices near to where Wednesday’s deadly incident happened, local media reported.

A shout of “fire in the hole” was heard that sounded like a firework going off, a reporter at the scene said.

The FBI earlier said “improvised explosive devices” had been found at the scene and that they were working to find out if they are “viable” devices.

02:00 PM GMT

Joe Biden briefed on incident

Joe Biden has been briefed after 10 people were killed when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd on a busy New Orleans street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support,” the statement read.

“The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day.”

01:56 PM GMT

Truck crashed through barrier at high speed, say witnesses

By Susie Coen

Eyewitnesses have described what they saw as their New Year’s celebrations were cut short when a white pickup truck was “intentionally” rammed into a crowd of people on a busy New Orleans street on Wednesday morning.

Jim and Nicole Mowrer were celebrating the New Year when they saw a white truck crash through a barricade “at a high rate of speed”. The couple, who were visiting New Orleans from Iowa, said they heard gunshots.

They went to try and help those injured but realised the victims had died.

“We were pretty, pretty close to where it started,” Mrs Mowrer told CBS News. “Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of — several people who had been hit, [we] wanted to see what we could do to help,” she said.

01:54 PM GMT

Suspect killed in shoot-out with police, US media reports

The suspect in the New Orleans attack is dead, CNN has reported, citing a law enforcement official.

Indications are that the suspect acted intentionally, the official said.

The suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police, The New York Times reported.

The leader of the New Orleans Police Department earlier said that the incident was “very intentional” and that “this man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could”.

New Orleans’ mayor earlier called the incident a terrorist attack, although this was later contradicted by the FBI who said it was not a “terrorist event”.

01:49 PM GMT

Pictured: Armed response officer rushes to scene

Screengrab from video of an armed police officer running down Bourbon Street in New Orleans after a mass casuality incident - X

01:48 PM GMT

Most of the injured were local residents, police chief says

Most of the people injured when a car was driven into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday morning were local residents, the city’s police chief said.

“We do not know at this point how many could be tourists versus locals, but from the information I have right now, it seems the majority are locals,” Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

Bourbon Street is a major tourist hotspot known for its vibrant nightlife and the city was due to host a major college football game on Wednesday night.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in the incident.

01:40 PM GMT

Pictured: Truck that rammed into crowd

The truck used to ram into a crowd on a busy New Orleans street on January 1 - x

01:07 PM GMT

Watch: Police clear street on horseback after ‘terrorist attack’ in New Orleans

12:46 PM GMT

‘New Orleans was impacted by terrorist attack,’ mayor says

New Orleans’ mayor has said that Wednesday morning’s deadly incident was a terror attack.

‘New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack,’ LaToya Cantrell told a press conference.

“I have been in direct contact with the White House, with Governor Landry and a of course a unified command who was present here,” Ms Cantrell said.

She asked for prayers for those who had lost their lives, and for the public to stay clear from “8 blocks” around Bourbon Street, where the attack occured.

12:34 PM GMT

Louisiana governor calls incident ‘horrific act of violence’

The governor of Louisiana, New Orleans’ state, has called Wednesday morning’s deadly incident a “horrific act of violence”.

Jeff Landry asked people to join him and his wife Sharon in “praying for all the victims and first responders on scene”.

“I urge all near the scene to avoid the area,” he added.

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.



Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.



I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025

12:27 PM GMT

What is Bourbon Street?

Bourbon Street is a narrow thoroughfare in the French Quarter of New Orleans famous for its nightlife, which includes many bars and strip clubs.

It is a tourism hotspot with historic architecture and is frequently cited as one of the city’s main attractions.

Videos from Bourbon Street posted on New Year’s Eve shortly before a car rammed into the crowd showed the road packed with party-goers celebrating New Year, and a live jazz band playing outside a bar.

Bourbon Street, New Orleans - iStockphoto

12:21 PM GMT

‘A body came flying at me,’ says witness

“All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” Kevin Garcia, 22, told CNN shortly after the incident.

“A body came flying at me,” he said, adding that he also heard gunshots being fired.

“Everyone started yelling and screaming and running to the back, and then we basically went into lockdown for a little bit and then it calmed down but they wouldn’t let us leave,” Whit Davis, 22, another witness, told the broadcaster.

“When they finally let us out of the club, police waved us where to walk and were telling us to get out of the area fast. I saw a few dead bodies they couldn’t even cover up and tons of people receiving first aid,” he added.

12:17 PM GMT

Welcome to our live coverage

