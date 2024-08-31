Islamic State militants armed with 'grenades' and 'suicide belts' killed in raid, US says

At least 15 Islamic State militants have been killed in a coordinated attack by US and Iraqi forces, according to US Central Command.

Soldiers raided an area in western Iraq in the early hours of Thursday morning and seven US troops were injured.

"The [IS] element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts," the US Central Command said.

Five US soldiers were wounded in the operation and two others were hurt in falls, a US military official told AP. They said there was no indication of civilian casualties in the raid.

"All personnel are in stable condition," the official said.

"Among the dead were key ISIS leaders," Iraq's military said, without identifying them.

"All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized."

Soon after, Iraq's foreign ministry said an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition's mission had been postponed due to the "latest developments", without identifying the developments.

In March, it was reported discussions about when the coalition would end may not be concluded until after US presidential elections in November.

There are approximately 2,500 US troops in the country.

Since the US toppled dictator Saddam Hussein with its 2003 invasion of Iraq, the country has struggled to balance relations between America and neighbouring Iran.