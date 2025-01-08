Labour’s Islamophobia definition ‘forbids discussion of Asian grooming gangs’, says Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, intervened amid a growing row over Labour blocking an inquiry into grooming gangs - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA

Labour’s definition of Islamophobia bars discussion of grooming gangs, Kemi Badenoch has told MPs.

The Tory leader used Prime Minister’s Questions to ask Sir Keir Starmer to cancel his party’s adoption of the definition used by the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on British Muslims.

She also asked whether the Prime Minister intended to introduce a law to ensure the Government had to abide by the Islamophobia definition and he declined to rule it out.

It comes as the Conservatives accused the Government of cowardice on Wednesday night for voting down efforts to force a new national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also called for Pakistanis to be denied visas to come to Britain until the country agrees to take back groomers. The grooming gangs were predominantly run by British Pakistanis.

Speaking at PMQs, Mrs Badenoch said that the APPG’s definition said “talking about sex groomers was an example of Islamophobia” and claimed such definitions for people being too “scared to tell the truth”.

The definition warns against using symbols and images associated with Islamophobia to “characterise Muslims as being ‘sex groomers’.”

An accompanying report compiled by the APPG says the concept of “Asian grooming gangs” was a “modern-day iteration” of “age-old stereotypes and tropes about Islam”, and that discussion around grooming gangs could “heighten vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes”.

The APPG has insisted that its definition does not stop people “talking about sex groomers”, and that there was “nothing Islamophobic about addressing any crime”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Conservative leader said: “We know that people were scared to tell the truth because they thought they’d be called racist. If we want to stop this from ever happening again we cannot be afraid.

“The Labour Party has adopted the APPG definition of Islamophobia. That same APPG report said talking about sex groomers was an example of Islamophobia.

“This is exactly why people are scared to tell the truth and the lack of clarity means that innocent British Muslims are smeared by association.

“That is not fair and only a national inquiry can solve this. So will the Prime Minister look again at the Labour Party’s adoption of the definition of Islamophobia, its chilling effect and rule out introducing it in government?”

Sir Keir did not reply directly, saying he would “call out any aspect that has prevented anybody coming forward or any case going forward” when it comes to violence against women and girls, child abuse or child sexual exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk, whose social media posts about the grooming gangs and criticism of Sir Keir has reignited public anger over the scandal, praised Mrs Badenoch for her comments, calling them “brave and true words”.

Speaking at PMQs, Mrs Badenoch also challenged Sir Keir over his refusal to bow to demands for a new national inquiry. She said that although there had been a series of local inquiries, “no one has joined the dots, no one has the total picture”. She accused the Prime Minister of not wanting questions asked “of Labour politicians who may be complicit”.

Sir Keir has faced accusations that an inquiry would uncover evidence of wrongdoing when he was director of public prosecutions.

On Wednesday night, after Labour MPs voted down a Tory effort to force a national inquiry, Chris Philp MP, shadow home secretary, accused the government of “cowardice”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “It is disgusting that Keir Starmer has used his supermajority in Parliament to block a national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

“Labour MPs have put their Party ahead of getting to the truth and turned a blind eye to justice for the victims. Labour MPs will have to explain to the British people why they are against learning the truth behind the torture and rape of countless vulnerable girls.

“We will not let them forget this act of cowardice.”

The APPG definition of Islamophobia describes it as “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

Labour adopted this definition and its examples under Jeremy Corbyn in March 2019.

One of the examples is: “Using the symbols and images associated with classic Islamophobia (e.g. Muhammed being a paedophile, claims of Muslims spreading Islam by the sword or subjugating minority groups under their rule) to characterise Muslims as being ‘sex groomers’, inherently violent or incapable of living harmoniously in plural societies.”

An accompanying document by the APPG refers on a number of occasions to grooming gangs, always putting the phrase in inverted commas.

“The recourse to the notion of free speech and a supposed right to criticise Islam results in nothing more than another subtle form of anti-Muslim racism, whereby the criticism humiliates, marginalises and stigmatises Muslims,” it says.

“One real life example of this concerns the issue of ‘grooming gangs’.”

It said that politicians from all parties had indulged in “racist” attempts to “other” Muslims, “associating them with the crime our society sees as most abhorrent of all”.

This had occurred “especially in relation to ‘grooming gangs’”, the document said.

It went on: “We found that age-old stereotypes and tropes about Islam, such as sexual profligacy and paedophilia or Islam and violence, and their modern-day iteration in the ‘Asian grooming gangs’ or ‘Bin Laden’ labels re-emerge in discourses and dispositions which heighten vulnerability of Muslims to hate crimes.”

‘Collective smear and trope’

In response to Mrs Badenoch’s claims, the APPG on British Muslims said: “If the Leader of the Opposition thoroughly read the report, she would understand the report speaks about the collective smear and trope being used against all British Muslims, a point which she accepted in her own words, and does not speak about legitimate concerns about criminal activity committed by specific individuals.

“There is nothing racist or Islamophobic about addressing any crime or protecting victims, regardless of the ethnicity or faith of the perpetrator.”

The group added: “The APPG’s definition of Islamophobia is not there to stop free speech or curtail such freedoms, but politicians must act responsibly and understand that whipping up far-Right narratives to support their political interests can lead to dangerous ramifications that do have consequences.”

The group also pointed to the case of Mushin Ahmed, an 81-year-old Muslim man who was murdered on his way to the mosque in Rotherham in 2015 by a man who accused him of being a “groomer”.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, once claimed that condemning “Asian” grooming gangs “panders to the far-Right”.

He made the comments after Sir Sajid Javid, then the home secretary, welcomed the sentencing of 20 Asian paedophiles, mainly of Pakistani heritage, in 2018.

Sir Sajid, who was born to a British Pakistani family, said at the time: “These sick Asian paedophiles are finally facing justice.”

He faced a backlash for his remarks, with Mr Lammy telling The Guardian: “Sajid Javid has brought a great office of state into disrepute. By singling out ‘Asians’ he not only panders to the far-Right but increases the risk of violence and abuse against minorities across the country.”

Jumping on a ‘far-Right bandwagon’

Earlier this week Sir Keir accused those calling for a new inquiry into grooming gangs of jumping on a “far-Right bandwagon”.

The Prime Minister appeared to hit back at Mr Musk, who has been leading attacks on Labour over the grooming gang scandal on X, formerly Twitter, by saying: “Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims – they are interested in themselves.

“When politicians – and I mean politicians – who sat in government for many years are casual about honesty, decency, truth and the rule of law, calling for inquiries because they want to jump on a bandwagon of the far-Right, then that affects politics because a robust debate can only be based on the true facts.

“This is actually an important point about our politics, not about what anybody may or may not say on Twitter.”

The Muslim Council of Britain on Wednesday called on Mrs Badenoch to retract her claim.

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the MCB, said: “Let me be absolutely clear – British Muslims unequivocally support the thorough investigation and prosecution of all child abusers, regardless of background. The MCB will support yet another investigation if proponents can explain why previous inquiries costing millions have not given them the answers they are looking for.

“Those who seek to weaponise this issue against Muslims have already received answers they didn’t want from previous inquiries. Yet they persist in pursuing a divisive agenda rather than focusing on protecting children through evidence-based approaches.

“What we will not accept is the cynical exploitation of child protection issues to demonise British Muslims. Mrs Badenoch’s comments represent a new low in the Conservative Party’s persistent refusal to tackle anti-Muslim prejudice within its ranks.

“The Opposition leader should retract her misleading claims and focus instead on supporting evidence-based approaches to protecting all children in our society.”