On an island off Newfoundland's coast, a solar eclipse is part of history

BURGEO, N.L. — Residents of a small fishing community along the south coast of Newfoundland were preparing on Monday morning to celebrate their unique place in solar eclipse history.

Michael Ward, the town clerk manager for Burgeo, N.L., says British cartographer Capt. James Cook experienced a partial eclipse of the sun in 1766 on a small island just off the community's coast. Cook was so taken with the experience, he named the isle Eclipse Island, Ward said.

For Monday's eclipse, events scheduled in the town of about 1,175 people will include the unveiling of a 2.4-metre-high solar-powered beacon on the small island, as well as music, dance and smudging ceremonies led by the Burgeo First Nation, Ward said.

"I've got 490 pairs of eclipse glasses, and I'm hoping that by the end of the day, I've got none," he said in an interview.

The eclipse's path of totality will travel from Newfoundland's southwestern tip of Port aux Basques, to the Bonavista Peninsula along the island's east coast.

A large celebration was also planned on Monday in the central Newfoundland town of Gander, where astronomers predicted the sky would fall dark for more than two minutes as the moon blocked the sun's path.

But while Ward said there were clear blue skies above Burgeo, heavy clouds hung over Gander and much of central and eastern Newfoundland on Monday morning.

David Neil, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said there may be breaks in the unfavourable conditions but it won't be easy to predict until much later in the afternoon. However, he said, even if the thick clouds persist, people will still witness the sky falling dark when the moon covers the sun.

People in southwestern Newfoundland are expected to start seeing the moon move across the sun just after 4 p.m. local time. The island is the last spot in North America where people will be able to view the total eclipse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

— By Sarah Smellie in Gander, N.L.

The Canadian Press