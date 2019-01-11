Island students compete in Special Olympics provincial bocce championships

There was no shortage of school spirit at Charlottetown Rural High School Thursday as students from across the Island came together to compete in Special Olympics P.E.I.'s provincial unified bocce championships.

Special Olympics P.E.I. says the tournament is part of a program that aims to promote sport and inclusion in Island high schools.

"We see the benefits of having a more inclusive atmosphere in our schools and how that relates to the wider world," said Sarah Profitt-Wagner, membership services co-ordinator with Special Olympics P.E.I.

"Schools are doing such great work to promote inclusion in everything that they do, so from a sports perspective because that's what Special Olympics does, this is how we can kind of contribute."

More than 250 students from across the Island spent months preparing for the tournament. Profitt-Wagner said the 21 teams were made up of students who participate in a leadership class at their schools and students with intellectual disabilities.

"These students come together and play on the same team, on the same court," she said.

Getting involved

Profitt-Wagner said bocce is a game that can be adapted to any skill level and since many of the students were new to the sport, it gave them a chance to get the hang of it together.

Kelly Pike, an inclusive education teacher at Charlottetown Rural, said her students have been looking forward to the tournament for months.

She said it's been a great way to get them excited about their school community.

