Island vehicle ferry crossings halted

Vehicle ferry sailings between Southampton and the Isle of Wight have been halted after an issue with a bridge ramp.

Red Funnel ferries are unable to run because the linkspan - the ramp at East Cowes used to drive vehicles on and off the vessels - has broken down.

The firm, which halted crossings due to the issue on Sunday night, has apologised.

Its fast catamaran is still running as normal between Southampton and Cowes.

Red Funnel said departures up until 16:00 BST from Southampton and 16:30 from East Cowes had been cancelled

The company said it was running additional Red Jet sailings between Southampton and West Cowes through Monday to support foot passengers unable to travel on the vehicle ferry.

It added amendment and cancellation fees would be waived for customers booked on the vehicle ferries who wanted to change their day of travel or cancel tickets.

The ferries are capable of carrying more than 200 cars and up to 892 passengers, and it normally takes an hour to sail the cross-Solent route.

