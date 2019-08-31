Island woman prepares to compete in world dodgeball championships in Mexico

Islander Mackenzie Pinet is gearing up to compete at the world dodgeball championships.

The championship tournament will take place in Cancun, Mexico from Nov. 26-Dec. 1. It is the first time the event will take place in Mexico.

Pinet was selected for the women's team from more than 150 athletes across Canada. She is just one of two players from Maritimes who made the team.

Since joining the team, made up of 12 Canadian women, Pinet said she's received a lot of support from the dodgeball community. Some of those supporting her are past opponents.

"As soon as I was selected to the national squad I had a ton of people who I've played against and heard about and they reached out to me and they congratulated me," Pinet said.

She picked up the sport just two years ago through a recreational league at UPEI and hasn't looked back.

Pinet has spent the last several months in Toronto with her teammates preparing for the competition.

Heading to Mexico

"The team has been one of the most inclusive teams I've ever been apart of, they're always supporting each other and picking each other up no matter which province you're from," she said.

Islanders will have the opportunity to watch the games through a livestream.

