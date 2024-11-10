Islanders advised to send Christmas post early

Jersey Post says it delivers 30% more parcels and letters in November and December [BBC]

Jersey Post is advising islanders to send Christmas cards and presents early as it prepares for its busiest time of year.

The island's postal service said about 30% more parcels and letters were delivered in November and December compared to a normal month due to Black Friday sales and Christmas.

Posties delivered between 50,000 and 65,000 items during the peak season, with Mondays and Tuesdays being the busiest days, Jersey Post said.

Managing director Julie Thomas said people should try to post early to avoid the festive rush.

"We're ready for a busy peak period," she said.

"We've recruited extra staff and cleared the decks to increase capacity for larger items."

To avoid delays, the postal service has advised islanders to sign up for SecureDrop to ensure parcels could be delivered to a safe place, while goods and services tax (GST) on any items worth more than £60 should be paid promptly, it said.

It added any mail sent to the UK and beyond should be filled out accurately and stay within weight and size limits.

Last posting dates

To arrive in time for Christmas, Jersey Post advises residents to post letters and parcels by the following dates:

Letters, cards and documents

Jersey: Friday 20 December

UK, Isle of Man, and Channel Islands: Monday 16 December

Europe: Wednesday 27 November

Rest of the world: Monday 25 November

Parcels

Jersey all available services: Friday 20 December

Standard service: Monday 16 December

UK, Isle of Man, and Channel Islands tracked and signed (with prepaid VAT): Monday 16 December

Tracked and signed without prepaid VAT: Friday 13 December

Europe all available services: Wednesday 27 November

Rest of the world all available services: Monday 25 November

