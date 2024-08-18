Islanders hope to inspire more interest in vinyl

Two record fayres will be held later this year to raise money for the music event Vale Earth Fair [BBC]

Two islanders are hoping to inspire more interest in vinyl LPs in Guernsey.

Art Allen and Rob Roussel said without any music stores in the islands, many people only had the option to listen to music on digital devices.

They will be hosting two record fayres on 27 October and 1 December, with money raised from them going towards the music event Vale Earth Fair.

Mr Allen said: "Guernsey at the moment has not got a dedicated music record store."

He added: "I know these are early days but we want to promote interest, we want to generate a lot of exciting interest because there is a lack of record outlets in Guernsey."

Mr Allen said people could own a piece of "modern art" alongside the record because of the "wonderful designs on record sleeves".

Mr Roussel, who has about 8,000 records, said it was going to be a "really important fundraiser for us".

"We rely on donations from members of the public and all the money we raise goes towards putting on the Vale Earth fair," he said.

