This isn’t Somerset, it’s Moggistan: On the campaign trail with Rees-Mogg

Zipping along in Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s jag, we come to the Chelwood roundabout on the A37, where someone has stencilled a portrait of the local MP in a top hat onto a sign. Sir Jacob says he has no idea who did it, or if it’s pro or anti. It’s a testament to his celebrity - for constituents honk their horns, wave from windows or ask for selfies.

Earlier, a man who demanded a photo said, “My dad’s obsessed with you,” convincing me that I’m not in Somerset at all. Join me on a day trip to Moggistan.

It all begins at Gourney Court, West Harptree, where Sir Jacob lives with his wife, Helena, six children and Daisy the dog. The house is 17th century with room for a pony, as Hyacinth Bucket used to say. This must be the first time I’ve ever slept in a bed with steps.

Sean, the Rees-Moggs’ factotum (Sir Jacob’s word, not mine) brings breakfast on a tray. Downstairs, the candidate is raring to canvas. He wears, as always, a double-breasted suit. What if it gets piping hot? “I’ve got a white suit.” And a panama? “Oh yes. Or even sun cream.”

I ask if the look is his “brand” and he laughs: “Do you think that anyone in their right mind would dress the way I do as a deliberate strategy? They’d have to be a lunatic.” It’s a “habit”: what you see is what you get. “If I didn’t wear a tie, my head would probably fall off.”

Sir Jacob skips breakfast. I have never seen him eat vegetables. He is horrified when I eat a banana (he regards the fruit as slimy and unpleasant). The candidate lives on instant coffee that has the consistency of tar. I tried one sip and felt it evaporating an organ.

In the car we discuss the constituency fight that many are seeing as the big battle of the southwest. On paper, North East Somerset and Hanham looks safe; Sir Jacob enjoyed a 15,000 majority in 2019. But much of the area was Labour from 1997-2010, under an MP called Dan Norris, and a recent boundary review has added bits of suburbia. Moreover, Mr Norris is back for a rematch - now Labour mayor of an authority called West of England that Sir Jacob sums up as “a complete waste of time and money”.

Even those constituents who don't know there's an upcoming election, have heard of Sir Jacob

Somerset is a “much more comfortable, nicer place than London”, you know. The locals, who speak in a soft oo-arr, are invariably “good natured. Everyone will let you go at a roundabout”. The downside, the only hint of anxiety I detect, is that they’re not forthcoming. “Never believe what MPs and candidates tell you about the mood on the doorstep because most voters are polite”.

We visit Longwell Green, an area of attractive semis on a busy road that backs onto rolling hills - and a conversation with a 25-year-old man sets the tone. Was he aware there’s an election on? “No.” Has he heard of Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg? “Yes.”

There are some negative reactions to Sir Jacob’s walkabout. One woman castigates him for supporting fracking. A “die-hard Labour” supporter regrets he cannot back him, though when pressed to elaborate upon his philosophy, says Britain is a “nothing country” owing to high taxes and a run-down military. “Everybody goes on about global warming, but I’ve never known it so cold”.

To my surprise, I’d estimate one in ten people say “Bring back Boris”; a few even refuse to vote Tory owing to his sacking. Local activists compare it to the old refrain “Bring back Maggie”, suggesting Boris embodied something solidly Tory they liked - and resent having lost. Boris and Sir Jacob have that rare political quality of being known by their first names; both are mocked as eccentric yet totally in on the joke.

At the Conservative Association HQ, where we stop for a Greggs lunch, I pop into the loo and find a page three girl framed on the wall. It memorialises the occasion Sir Jacob was accused of plagiarising a Sun columnist, and “Claire” tells readers: “I’m glad this sneak was found out! What a cheek!” Her nipples have been covered over by a “Conservatives” sticker.

Taking pride of place elsewhere in the HQ is a triptych of Churchill, Sir Jacob and Boris. Curiously, Sunak has not yet been added.

Sir Jacob knocks at various doors while on the campaign trail

On the campaign trail, Sir Jacob knocks at a downstairs flat. A woman answers and laughs: “I feel terrible,” she says, “I saw you walk by the window and thought it must be a funeral. You in your suit and tie!” “I must wear a bigger rosette,” says Sir Jacob. A husband joins us: this man, against the trend, had stopped voting Tory when Boris became leader - so Sir Jacob, who had hitherto been praising Boris, now asks if having Rishi as PM makes any difference.

It would not. “the country is in a mess.” Immigration etc. “We’re old and cynical,” concludes the husband. “Nonsense,” says Sir Jacob, gesturing towards his wife: “This is a child bride!”

This kind of flattery gets him very far, reminding folks that age is a number, complimenting gardens, thanking care workers - of which there are many - for their hard work. On one road we meet a family also called Mogg - “we must be cousins,” Sir Jacob insists, “we are a rare breed” - and on another, a man who laid the carpets at his childhood home. Those who do not have a personal connection recognise him from telly - and the reach of his GB News show is obvious. “I see you on GBNews,” laughs a man in a carpark, clearly meeting a hero. The other channels, he says, are “dog turd” and biased, contrary to whatever Ofcom might think.

After several hours of meet-and-greet akin to an Oscars red carpet, I’m convinced Sir Jacob will slip home on July 4. But, with trademark modesty - he wears it like body armour against vanity - he insists he “never takes the view that the majority reflects much on me personally”. Elections are decided by “national events... And the national polling is not exactly encouraging.”

Sacking Boris did not help the Tory numbers, he suggests: Johnson at least had a “mandate” and “MPs taking that mandate away willy nilly [was] treating the electorate disrespectfully.” But this election “is not 1997”: Starmer’s handling of Diane Abbott is a classic example of why “Mr flip flop” is unloved by a sceptical public. If anything, the Tories are about to lose just as the punters are becoming more right-wing - indicated by their views on immigration and net-zero.

Reunite the Right

Sir Jacob would like to reunite the Right, even to tempt Nigel Farage into his party. “Nigel is unquestionably a Tory” and he would like him not just as a backbencher but to “play a leading role.” The problem with the Conservative Party is that after 2005 “there was a big effort to ape New Labour, assuming you could take your right flank for granted and some of the right flank didn’t like being taken for granted... Aping New Labour didn’t win us a majority in 2010 anyway.”

That year, when he first sought selection for North East Somerset, someone important contacted the association and told them they were allowed to pick anyone they liked so long as they weren’t called Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. This pretty much guaranteed his nomination.

We stroll around his rose garden, planted near a barn he has converted into a private chapel, and I ask if the Catholic faith we share makes us outsiders. “I think Toryism and Catholicism go very well together,” he insists, but historically they really did not. The more Sir Jacob passionately states his belief in tradition, the more he sounds like a radical - for the Conservative hierarchy stopped believing in very much, long ago. One Nation Tories dislike Sir Jacob because he is everything they have spent their own lives trying not to be - and to make it worse, from what I can see, the public prefers him to them.

Before dinner, Sir Jacob lights a fire and two of his boys - Peter and Thomas - play a game of indoor invisible cricket, for which their father keeps score. Sometimes, the boys will pretend to crack an invisible egg on his head, and vice-versa. They love him and, like everyone who does, they see the funny side of him - they even imitate his accent when his rrr-s threaten to roll off the edge of the table. Dinner is meat pie followed by a choice: raspberry fool or apple puree in custard, known as apple duff. Paintings of bishops and statesmen look down approvingly upon the curation of a happy way of life.