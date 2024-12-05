'It isn't 1948': Defense Secretary Austin defends role of women in combat, swipes at Hegseth

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took a swipe Wednesday at President-elect Donald Trump's embattled choice to succeed him at the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, who has called for ending the role of women in combat.

Austin, in one of his final public addresses, told cadets at West Point that throughout his 40-year military career, the women he has seen in combat have been "incredibly" capable, competent and brave.

"So look, if I get a little fired up about this, it’s just because this isn’t 1950. It isn’t 1948," Austin said in a speech at his alma mater, referencing the year that President Harry Truman desegregated the military. "It is 2024."

More: Shaking up the Pentagon? A look at Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host Trump picked as Defense secretary

Barring women from combat, a ban that was lifted in 2016, would make the military smaller and weaker, Austin said. Women make up about 17% of the military's ranks. They have fought and died in America's recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"So," Austin said, "enough already."

More: Just 10 years ago, women were banned from combat. Now, they're on the front lines, climbing the ranks.

Hegseth, a decorated combat veteran, has said women have no place on the battlefield, alleging that it "hasn't made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated."

Hegseth's nomination appeared to be floundering Wednesday as he sought support from senators on Capitol Hill. He faced growing skepticism after reports have surfaced about his alleged alcohol abuse and treatment of women.

Hegseth has vowed to go after "woke" policies at the Pentagon.

A 1975 graduate of West Point, Austin urged cadets to follow the academy's timeless values during periods of upheaval.

"Times change," Austin said. "But the values of West Point do not change. Duty, honor, country: thosevalues will always steer you home."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Defense Secretary Austin defends role of women in combat