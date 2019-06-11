'This isn't the end': Ontario boxer to rest and keep fighting after disappointing loss

Ontario boxer Steve Rolls says he's upset he wasn't able to bring home the win he was hoping for during a major boxing match Saturday night — but he wants people to know he's not going anywhere.

Rolls, who began his career in Chatham and now lives in Toronto, was up against former middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin.

He lost after Golovkin knocked him out in the fourth round. Rolls struggled to get up, but was unable to continue.

"I'm just disappointed with the outcome. I've trained so hard and I worked very hard to get to this stage in my career, so it's disappointing," Rolls said.

He did his best considering the circumstances, he explained, but he just got hit with the right shot at the right time.

"I'm super proud of Steve," said Ryan Grant, one of Rolls' boxing coaches.

"This happens at times, you know? It sucks that it happened to us, but we have to learn from that and just get back on the bus and keep on riding."

Rolls says he's grateful to have come out healthy overall, and after resting up a bit, he's looking forward to working toward another fight later this year.

"This isn't the end," he said.

"I'm just happy that I got that experience and this won't be the last you see of me. This is just the start."