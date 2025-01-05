Isolated icy spots today

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Up to 60 cm of snow possible as dangerous squalls hit Ontario
Treacherous travel is likely across parts of southern Ontario through the weekend as powerful snow squalls affect heavily travelled highways
- CNN
‘Mystery volcano’ that erupted and cooled Earth in 1831 has finally been identified
Scientists have identified the “mystery volcano” that erupted in 1831 and cooled Earth’s climate. They have linked it to an island volcano in the northwest Pacific.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Car Expert: These Are the Most Unreliable Vehicles for the Winter
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
- The Weather Network
Polar vortex delivers classic Canadian cold weather for January
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
- The Weather Network - Video
Southern Ontario gets hit with snow squalls and whiteout conditions
Nicole Karkic and Victoria Fenn Alvarado report.
- Global News
Winter blast set to swoop in across Canada, U.S.
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
- The Weather Network
East Coast bracing for weekend 'weather bomb' with high winds, snow
Heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds take aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with major impacts to travel and powerlines likely as the storm rapidly intensifies
- CNN
Sweden allows nearly 10% of wolf population to be killed. The government wants an even more drastic cull
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
- The Weather Network
Canada was so cold Friday that it ‘tricked’ weather satellites
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
- Global News
Stanford University study uses AI to predict earth's peak warming
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
- USA TODAY
Missing surfer likely dead in Australia shark attack: 'There's just been no sign of him'
A search is underway for a missing surfer in Australia who is presumed dead from a likely shark attack.
- The Weather Network
Heavy snow squalls will continue hitting Ontario into Sunday
A multi-day snow squall event continues through the end of the weekend as totals pile up across the traditional snowbelt regions
- USA TODAY
'Changed our minds': Video shows 2 dogs head straight back inside amid whiteout snow
A video shared online captured the moment two pets, Kane and Chester, reconsidered their outdoor venture on Thursday amid winter weather in Ontario.
- Fox Weather
Winter storm threatens nearly 60 million across 27 states with heavy snow, crippling ice
The first significant winter storm of the year is endangering a 2,100-mile swath of the country from the Northwest and Plains through the mid-Atlantic and East Coast, bringing a multitude of life-threatening hazards across major metropolitan areas. In preparation for the event, governors in Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Virginia declared states of emergencies, with additional governments expected to follow during the coming days.
- The Weather Network
The Great Lakes can protect southern Ontario from extreme cold
A burst of Arctic air pushing east will have to contend with the Great Lakes before it can reach southern Ontario this weekend
- Associated Press
Drivers skid and crash as wintry mix grips central US before moving east
Road conditions were deteriorating Saturday in the central U.S. as a winter storm brought a mix of snow, ice and plunging temperatures, with forecasts calling for the dreaded combo to spread eastward in the coming days. “Winter returned,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually stays penned up around the North Pole, spinning like a top.
- LA Times
Spider monkey found in Rolls-Royce during traffic stop in critical shape. Now come tests, treatment — and a name
A baby spider monkey discovered by the California Highway Patrol this week is in critical condition, but the Oakland Zoo hopes she will make a full recovery.
- The Weather Network
Windiest week in years as howling gusts hit southern Ontario
It’s a good week to be a windmill in southern Ontario, with some locales seeing their gustiest week since December 2022
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Severe Alert: Winter storm for Sunday and Monday
A winter storm moves into our area Sunday into Monday.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Best Canada Goose coats for extreme cold weather — 18 winter jackets for 0°C to -40°C
Oh baby, it's cold outside. Suit up for the months ahead with these Canada Goose coats.