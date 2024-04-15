Isolated storm threat tonight...
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about storms chances the next couple of days and the threat for some some strong storms as well
Winter weather is not done with the Prairies, yet, despite parts of the region enjoying 20-degree temperatures this weekend. A potent snowstorm is in the works for parts of the region next week
King Charles plans big change at Sandringham estate which will affect Kate Middleton and Prince William's property, Anmer Hall. Details...
Wild weather changes are typical of April, and this week the Prairies will see a sudden drop in temperature and a spring snowstorm push in. Manitoba is at heightened risk of flooding as heavy rainfall sweeps across the province
Canada's first tornado of the year has been officially recorded, hitting an area of southwestern Ontario last month –– tying the provincial record for its earliest ever documented
Prepare for wintry travel conditions across Saskatchewan and Manitoba as winter returns with a mix of snow and rain. As precipitation blankets the region, roads may become icy and slick, posing challenges for drivers. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has the details.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province this week
Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
A 14-year-old Toronto boy has died after he disappeared under water at Ashbridges Bay, police said. Police recovered the teenager's body on Monday morning, acting duty inspector Dan Parvica said at a news conference on Monday. The boy was swimming at Ashbridges Bay with his friend on Sunday, Parvica said, when they both struggled to get out of the water. His friend got out of the water safely and alerted others nearby, police said. A man who was walking by with his wife jumped in the water to he
The tree-dwelling animal had “large” eyes and a “square” tail. Take a look.
European governments due to move to support their solar power manufacturers this week will be too late to stop solar panel maker Meyer Burger packing up a German factory to send production to the United States. The plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany closed in mid-March with the loss of 500 jobs, as the Swiss-listed firm joined a growing list of European renewable energy manufacturing factories shutting down or moving. Germany's economy ministry said it was aware of the "very serious situation" of German companies and has been examining funding options with the industry for over a year.
It may look innocent, but garlic mustard can be bad for the environment
“It’s a girl!”
TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents were without power Saturday as high winds blew across much of the province. The electricity distributor says about 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday evening, down from over 26,000 early in the day. Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to the outages, caused mostly by wind blowing trees and branches down onto distribution lines. It says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while it is
A forager in eastern Ontario is recommending an unusual way of dealing with invasive plants: eating them.Tauney Stinson lives in Renfrew County, and says invasive plants are actually quite tasty. She's the owner of Forager Bee, which provides outdoor education and teaches people to forage for their own food.Right now she has her eye on garlic mustard, a plant identified as one of the top threats on Ontario's list of invasive terrestrial plants. In working to eradicate invasive species, she says
MONTREAL — As darkness settled during last week's total solar eclipse, Japanese macaques turned their backs to the sun and red crowned cranes went uncharacteristically quiet. But the Himalayan black bears just slept as if nothing was happening. A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taki
The new species survives human pressures with “bravery,” researchers said.
Scientists discovered the elusive animal in a meadow of Argentina, but its escape complicated their research.
A girl screams “Don’t fall, daddy!” as two men roll boulders over a cliff, the video shows.
(Bloomberg) -- Leftover blazes from last year’s record wildfire season in Canada are threatening to knock out almost 3% of the country’s natural gas production.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIA to
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A potentially volatile dispute over Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery has been averted with the help of Premier Andrew Furey. Late on Sunday, Furey helped negotiate a pricing agreement between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for the annual season to get started, the provincial government said in a statement. The deal between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, which represents inshore fishers, and the Association of Seafood Producers sets the mi