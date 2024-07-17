Isolated Thunderstorms

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Parking under an overpass in severe weather is 'spectacularly dangerous'
Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
- CBC
'This better be espresso martini': Drake's mansion floods
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
- The Weather Network
Torrential rain and flooding lead to rising total of power outages in Ontario
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
- Yahoo News Canada
An 'indoor waterfall' at Union Station: Downtown Toronto flooded as severe storm disrupts life in the region
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
- The Weather Network
'Training' thunderstorms cause flash floods in Ontario, but what are they?
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
- Canadian Press Videos
Torrential rain causes major flooding on Toronto roads
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
- The Weather Network
Heat fuels another opportunity for severe weather in southern Ontario
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario is pushing towards wettest summer on record
A couple of locations have already surpassed their average total summer precipitation. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- The Weather Network
Two 'surprise' tornadoes hit southern Ontario as Beryl remnants passed through
Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0
- The Canadian Press
World’s rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
- CBC
Search continues for 2 women last seen in distress on Grand River Saturday night
Police continue to search for two women who were seen in distress while boating on the Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday night.Emergency crews were called at 9:30 p.m. ET for reports two people were in trouble. "The search for the missing individuals commenced that evening, however, it was unsuccessful," Const. Melissa Quarrie with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said during a news conference on Monday."The search was paused during
- The Weather Network - Video
Final round of thunderstorms for Alberta
Alberta is gearing up for the final round of thunderstorms as the latest weather system moves through the region. This last wave of storms is expected to bring intense rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers a comprehensive breakdown of the forecast, providing insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this concluding phase of stormy activity.
- BBC
Toronto reels from floods and power cuts after severe storms
Record rainfall leaves large areas of city flooded, drivers stranded and 170,000 without power.
- The Weather Network
Waves of storms possible across southern Ontario into Monday
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern Ontario through the day on Monday
- The Canadian Press
Liberal energy minister promises ban on oil furnaces for new builds as soon as 2028
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
- The Canadian Press
In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl's blow during peak tourist season
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
- The Canadian Press
Toronto-area storm reminiscent of destructive, costly 2013 flood
A torrential downpour that flooded parts of Toronto and its surrounding areas on Tuesday brought back memories of flash flooding that paralyzed Canada's largest city more than a decade ago.
- WDSU - New Orleans
A couple more days of dangerous heat, then increasing storms will break this heat wave
Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks and times storms to develop on Wednesday, then steps us through the Heat Advisory and Weather Impact Day with another round of dangerous heat, then takes us into the extended forecast where ax extended stormy period begins, but puts an end to the dangerous heat we've been experiencing.
- Sky News
UK weather forecast: Flood risk as three separate yellow warnings issued for rain
Most of England and Wales may see flooding, power cuts and difficult driving conditions as the Met Office issues two yellow warnings for rain. The first warning, issued for Wales and some western and southwestern parts of England is in place from 8am to 11.59pm on Monday. The second warning applies to most of the rest of England and runs from 3pm on Monday afternoon to 9am on Tuesday.
- The Weather Network - Video
Messy storm brings heavy rain to southern Ontario
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the storms moving through southern Ontario.