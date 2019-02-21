Isolating Pakistan through sports, arts and business

It is argued that one of the important reasons for the abominable apartheid regime in South Africa to come down in 1994 was the isolation of it in the international sporting arena through much of the 80s.

India, right now, is hoping for that kind of sporting exclusion of Pakistan, so that the ‘rogue nation’ which has been relentlessly exporting terror to India learns a hard lesson. The feeling is more compelling in the light of the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama, Kashmir (India) on 14th February. Pakistani terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility. More

But it is tough for India to rouse up international opinion for a terrorism problem confined to its own geography (apartheid, on the other hand, even though was in South Africa, was a global problem of race and the treatment meted out to the Blacks in general). So banning Pakistan summarily from world sports may be next to impossible at this juncture.

But India is trying, even if just for effect. The BCCI is likely to write to the ICC seeking to exclude Pakistan from the World Cup. Experts though have suggested that nothing will come out of the BCCI’s efforts and the ICC is unlikely to issue such a ban.

But there is a clamour, especially from the excitable sections of former Indian sportspersons, that the Indian team should stop playing Pakistan. It is a fact that India and Pakistan bilateral sports events no longer exist, and the meeting between the two nations across sports happen only only at global or continental events (World Cups, Olympics, Asiad, Asia Cup et al).

The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams, in recent times, have made touching gestures of mutual admiration and respect, but in the end, they represent their countries, and the Pakistani government (headed by a former cricketer) has no such respect for Indian lives or sovereignty. More

But wherever it is possible, India is trying at its own level. For instance, India has denied visas to Pakistan shooters (the sporting variety shooters, not the other kind that arrive illegally in dinghies) for the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi starting today. This might rebound on India, as Pakistan has asked to withdraw the Olympic berths which the event offers (to winners.)

Aside from the cricket World Cup encounter on June 16, India is also scheduled to meet Pakistan in Davis Cup Group I tie, pencilled to be held in Islamabad. But apparently India has sought to relocate the tie to a neutral venue. But if the relocation is impossible, and India forfeits the tie, there may be ramifications for it.

But what will happen if India does not play Pakistan in the cricket World Cup encounter is hard to say. For one thing, it will surely be a financial disaster for the event, as an India-Pakistan clash is the marquee event at global cricket contests. The hosts will frown on such a move. But it is not as if countries have not forfeited matches before at previous World Cups. Australia and the West Indies, citing the LTTE terror issue, refused to travel to Sri Lanka during the 1996 World Cup. England did not fly to Harare to play Zimbabwe and New Zealand did not play Kenya at Nairobi during the 2003 World Cup. All these forfeitures did not have any long-term impact on the forfeiting countries. They just lost points for the respective matches. Australia, despite that, did make it to the finals of that World Cup (but in the finals it lost to, as it happens, to Sri Lanka)

So India can potentially choose to not play Pakistan in the World Cup, but this time around the hosts and the TV broadcasters, who sustain the sport, may have a stronger say, and that may not be to India’s liking.

“The issue is that India is unable to come up with a concrete and consistent plan vis-a-vis sports with Pakistan. For instance, visas were provided to Pakistan hockey players when they travelled to India for the World Cup in Odisha in November last year. It is unlikely they would have got them if the event were to be held today. As you can see, visas are available/not available depending on the nearness of the sporting event to a terror attack,” says a senior sports journalist in Mumbai.

