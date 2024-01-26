ISP serves 6 additional warrants in relation to Jamey Noel case

CBC

British negotiators walked away from trade talks with Canada Thursday — a dramatic development that taps the brakes on a bilateral trade deal between the two Commonwealth nations that has been years in the making.A major sticking point between the two sides remains how much tariff-free access U.K. producers should have to the Canadian cheese market.After Brexit, an interim agreement kept tariff-free British cheese on Canadian shelves for three years. That more permissive regime expired at the en