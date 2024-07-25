Israel alleges Iran-backed terror plot targets athletes at Olympics

Israeli authorities have warned French officials of an alleged plot to attack Israeli athletes at the Olympic games opening Friday in Paris amid claims that a cease-fire in Israel's war in Gaza could be near.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a letter to French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné claiming an Iranian-backed plot. Details were not released. It was not clear whether the warning was related to the detention this week of two people accused of plotting terror attacks. The suspects are from the Bordeaux area of southwest France.

“There are those who seek to undermine the celebratory nature of this joyous event,” Katz wrote in a letter translated by the Times of Israel. “We currently have assessments regarding the potential threat posed by Iranian terrorist proxies and other terrorist organizations who aim to carry out attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics.”

Paris plans to deploy about 35,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, and a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony. An additional 10,000 soldiers are taking part in security operations in the Paris region.

Police and security patrol outside before a soccer match between Mali and Israel on Wednesday at the Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

∎ Negotiations on a cease-fire-for-hostages deal in the Gaza conflict appear to be in their closing stages, a senior official told reporters Wednesday. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss remaining gaps on Thursday, the official said during a call previewing the meeting.

∎ Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, criticized those who protested Netanyahy's speech Wednesday to the U.S. Congress. Trump called for a one-year jail sentence for those who burned a U.S. flag. The Supreme Court has ruled that flag burning is a form of protected free speech.

Bodies of 5 hostages returned to Israel

The bodies of five Israelis killed by terrorists Oct. 7 when Hamas-led militants swept into Israeli border communities were recovered by troops in southern Gaza and brought back to Israel on Wednesday, officials said. The bodies of Ravid Katz, 51, Oren Goldin, 33, Maya Goren, 56, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, and Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, had been dragged back into Gaza by militants fleeing after the bloodbath. All were all previously declared dead by the Israel Defense Forces, though their bodies continued to be held in Gaza .

The remains were located in a tunnel in Khan Younis, authorities said.

Israeli Air Force chief says military is 'all in' in case of war with Iran

The first-ever Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Hodeida last week targeted more than Houthi rebels who control the city, the commander of the Israeli Air Force said Thursday. The attack, which killed six people and wounding 83 others, came one day after the Iran-backed Houthis' stunning drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed one person. Major General Tomer Bar, commander of the Israeli Air Force, said his nation's retaliation was a warning shot for the Houthis, for militant Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon and for Iran.

"If a war breaks out in the north (Lebanon) and with Iran we can handle it," Bar said. "Nine months and we are 'all in.' Not resting for a moment, realizing the righteousness of the path."

