Israel ambassador defends embassy closure, saying Ireland a hostile atmosphere

Cate McCurry and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
·5 min read

The Israeli ambassador to Ireland said closing its embassy in Dublin was “the correct diplomatic decision”, and claimed there was “a hostile atmosphere” in the country.

The Israeli government announced the closure in a statement on Sunday, saying it was because of the “extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish Government”, and accusing Ireland of “crossing every red line”.

Ambassador Dana Erlich accused Ireland of taking a more “extreme stance” than any other country.

She called Ireland “an extreme voice in the international arena” when asked about its intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It comes as Irish premier Simon Harris said that Ireland will not be silenced about its views on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Harris accused Israel of engaging in “distraction” policies, adding that he was very proud of Ireland standing up for the Palestinian people.

Ms Erlich was recalled in May after the Palestinian state recognition.

She told RTE’s News At One on Monday: “Most countries, again, we have difficult conversations and we have disagreements. We accept criticism.

“But this has gone over that line in Ireland, the fact that there is delegitimisation of any collaboration with Israel, with the embassy, with Israelis, the incitement and hatred are not stopped by the Government but fostered sometimes.

“We will continue in contact with our allies and supporters, but the format of the embassy needs to change in light of these anti-Israeli steps, and there is no other way to call it.

“Because unfortunately, this is not about pro co-existence, pro-peace.

“The steps that we have seen are about isolating and discriminating against Israel.”

Simon Harris speaks into a number of microphones
Simon Harris has said Ireland will not be silenced (Cate McCurry/PA)

She said Israel will not end relations with Ireland and that she would remain as an ambassador working from Israel.

She said there was no timeline on when the embassy would close and said there would need to be a “change in policy” in Ireland if the embassy was to reopen.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government officially recognised the Palestinian state and, last week, it emerged that Ireland would formally intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking to reporters in Dun Laoghaire on Monday, Mr Harris was asked why Ireland had been targeted by the Israeli government.

“I’d respectfully suggest that possibly because it works as a distraction. You’re all here today asking about Ireland’s position. What about Israel’s actions?” Mr Harris said.

“What about what (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is doing to the innocent children of Gaza? This is the diplomacy of distraction. I think it is deeply regrettable that they took that decision.

“They have every right to take that decision to close the embassy. I’d rather it didn’t happen.

“We will continue to engage, continue to engage diplomatically, but nobody is going to silence Ireland. We know right from wrong.

“We value human rights, we respect international law.

“We expect international law to be applied consistently.”

Mr Harris said he would keep the Irish embassy in Israel open.

“We will also not allow our position to be misrepresented by Israel, by the government of Israel,” he added.

“Do you know what I think is reprehensible? Killing children. I think that’s reprehensible. You know what I think is reprehensible? Seeing the scale of civilian deaths that we’ve seen in Gaza.

“You know what I think is reprehensible? About people being left to starve and humanitarian aid not flowing.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said there have to be consequences for Israel in relation to its ongoing war in Gaza against Hamas.

“I think the position that we have taken collectively is that respect for international law, protection of human rights, calling out a genocide as you witness it, broadcast live across our television screens, has to have a robust political response, domestically and internationally.

“Unfortunately, for far too long, because this did not begin on October 7 last, the occupation, the denial of the basic rights of the Palestinian people, has gone on for generations.

“Unfortunately, the international community has looked the other way. That has to stop. There have to be consequences for Israel, consequences for the Netanyahu regime, which brazenly and repeatedly breaks every rule in the book.

“That’s the Irish position. It’s the position of the Government in Dublin.

“The pity is that Israel and Netanyahu don’t have the willingness to actually hear that message loud and clear.”

In response to the decision by the Israeli government to close its embassy, a Fine Gael councillor and mayor of Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Jim O’Leary, accused the Irish Government of engaging in a “populist anti-Israeli position”.

He tweeted: “The decision to seek a reinterpretation of the (definition) of genocide and intervene in the ICJ case lacks credibility and is both reprehensible and diplomatic suicide.”

Mr Harris said the views of Mr O’Leary were not high up in his priorities.

“My priority here is continuing to shine the spotlight on what’s happening in the Middle East, and we shouldn’t allow anything to distract from what is happening,” Mr Harris added.

“Of course, people can have different views, but we should never, ever, ever allow one decision, including yesterday’s, to distract from the reality.

“I’m very proud of the position of this country. I’m very proud of the position of people right across Ireland that we are pro-human rights, we are pro-international law.”

