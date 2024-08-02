Israel should apologise and consider compensation over killing of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Gaza, report says

People near a destroyed car of the World Central Kitchen in early April after an Israeli strike on an aid convoy killed seven workers. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

The Israeli government should provide an “appropriate apology” and consider compensation to the families of the Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and her six colleagues over their killings in Gaza, according to a new report on the incident.

The Australian government has released an “unclassified edition” the findings of the Australian defence force chief Mark Binksin, who examined the 1 April incident when a World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid convoy was hit by Israeli drone strikes.

Binskin found “a significant break down in situational awareness” by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The report said it appeared IDF controls failed, “leading to errors in decision making and a misidentification, likely compounded by a level of confirmation bias”.

“Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the IDF strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK,” Binskin wrote.

Binskin said that while acknowledgement of Israel’s responsibility for the deaths had been “made at many levels within the Israel government” and a public apology had been given by the IDF, “the families do not consider this to be a proper apology at the appropriate level”.

“Nor do they feel reassured that lessons have truly been taken from the incident and measures been put in place to reduce the chance of it happening again,” Binskin said in the report.

“Noting the significance of the 1 April WCK incident that led to the deaths of seven WCK and Solace Global personnel, I would assess that an apology is an important consideration for the government of Israel to make.

“As a part of such an apology, there would also be an opportunity for Israel to offer compensation to the families of those who were killed.”

Wong said in a statement on Friday that Gaza remained “the deadliest place on Earth to be an aid worker”.

She said the Australian government was “pressing Israel to reform its coordination with humanitarian organisations to protect civilians and aid workers”.

“Israel’s process to determine accountability for the World Central Kitchen strikes is not over,” Wong said.

“The military advocate general of Israel is still to decide on further action. Our expectation remains that there be transparency about the military advocate general’s process and decision. I have written to my Israeli counterpart to this end.”

Wong promised that Australia would “continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges”.